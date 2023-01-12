St Gerard’s Hall in Dundalk turned into temporary church as renovations get underway at Redemptorist

St Gerard’s Hall has been turned into a temporary church as the latest phase of renovations get under way at St Joseph’s Redemptorist Church on Sunday before it closed for renovations.

Mass was celebrated for the last time on Sunday before the builders moved in to the St Alphonsus Road church, which will be closed for approximately four weeks.

During that time, Mass and other ceremonies will be celebrated in St Gerard’s Hall.

"Between the hall itself and the corridors in the monastery, we can accommodate congregations of 400 to 450, which is similar to the church itself,” says Fr Noel Kehoe.

Explaining that the shrines, pews, confessionals, stations of the cross and sanctuary have been moved to the hall, he says that the set up resembles a contemporary church.

"We are very lucky to have the hall.”

Describing the renovation works as important, he said “We love this beautiful church and conservation is important. Every care has been taken to maintain the patrimony and architecture of the church and to enhance rather than replace the original fabric.”

He explained that as they began planning for this phase of renovations, which follows the reroofing of the church and the refurbishment of the bell tower, it was discovered that more extensive works were needed than originally thought.

Following the restoration of the pews and repairs to the bell tower, he says his priority was to change the lighting to LEDs for environmental reasons and to have fittings more in keeping with the church.

Upon further inspection it was discovered that the wiring dated back to the 1950s and needed to be replaced for Heath and Safety reasons.

“During the closure, the church will be completely rewired for electrics, fire cabling, CCTV, sound and deaf loop and new feature lighting will enhance the beauty of the church," he said.

Works are also been carried out to make the church more accessible for people with mobility issues including, priests and ministers.

This will see the removal of the wooden platform on which the altar stands.

"We have already installed a ramp on the sacristy corridor, so having our altar, chair and lectern on the one level will greatly enhance accessibility and visibility.,” Fr Kehoe outlined. “The existing altar will be restored and brought forward in the sanctuary, allowing for better participation in the celebration of the Eucharist. The presider’s chair will be relocated to behind the altar and new marble balustrades, matching the existing fabric of the sanctuary will replace the brass hand rails.

During the earlier phase of restoration, sympathetic work was carried out on the pews, the floor and the original necrologies (lists of the dead) and in reinstating the CIE workers’ gates at the Sacred heart shrine.

It has also been discovered that work needs to be carried out urgently to address dampness and dry rot, which has increased the costs of the renovation.

Fr Kehoe expressed his thanks to all those who had contributed to the renovation appeal, with the original target of €350,000 almost met.

“Unfortunately, the unforeseen requirement to rewire the church, and urgently address dampness and dry rot has increased the costs significantly, but they too will be covered in time.”

The renovation appeal is on-going, with blue envelopes available from the church for those who wish to make a donation while further fund-raising events will be held during the year.

While St Gerard’s Hall will be used for Mass and funerals during the time the church is closed, he said the closure had been timed for when there were no weddings booked.