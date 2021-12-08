Sruthán House closed due to safety concerns, HSE confirms

Dundalk based respite centre ‘Sruthán House’ has not reopened due to safety concerns at the building, the HSE has confirmed.

The centre provides respite care for people across Louth. It has been shut since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and with the lack of any similar alternative service, it has been a huge loss to families who have relied on respite for loved ones.

Although the majority of disability services in Louth reopened earlier in the year when Covid restrictions eased, there have been huge concerns about the future of Sruthán House’ which remained shut.

North Louth Senator Erin McGreehan raised the issue with the Minister of State with Special Responsibility, who requested an update from the HSE on matter.

A HSE spokesman confirmed: “Due to public health advise Louth Disability Services are not in a position to safely operate the respite service at Sruthan House (SH) building. Outreach and alternate respite has been provided whilst SH is closed to respite.”

“Louth Disability are scoping an alternate appropriate building to deliver this much needed residential respite service, and hope to commence delivering this service in first quarter 2022.”

He added that a meeting was held on 15th November to update the steering group “however it was unfortunate that the service user representative was unavailable to attend due to other commitments.”

There will be a further engagement arrange with a wider representative in January 2022.”

A spokesperson for Minister Rabbitte added: “The Minister has sought more information, particularly what the issues identified at the building are, as well as when the HSE believe it will be back open and if they have to carry out structural work to reopen it.”

Louth TD Imelda Munster also spoke to Minister Rabbitte last week and asked her to help find a solution to this issue.

“She said that on foot of my representations on this matter, she intends to visit Louth this month and she will now arrange a meeting in Sruthán House to investigate why they haven’t reopened and when they plan to do so.

“I have been contacted by a number of service-users in recent months, who have serious concerns about this, and it’s time that the matter was addressed and sorted out.

“Sruthán House provides vital services for people in Louth, and given previous attempts to shut the service, those who use it need confirmation regarding the planned reopening date of the service.

“What we need is a cast-iron guarantee that the moment the current surge in cases has eased, Sruthán House will be open.”