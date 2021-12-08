Louth

Sruthán House closed due to safety concerns, HSE confirms

Olivia Ryan

Dundalk based respite centre ‘Sruthán House’ has not reopened due to safety concerns at the building, the HSE has confirmed.

The centre provides respite care for people across Louth. It has been shut since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, and with the lack of any similar alternative service, it has been a huge loss to families who have relied on respite for loved ones.

