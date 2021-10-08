Spirits of Meath conjures up terrifying events!

Where better to celebrate Halloween then in its very birthplace?

According to the legend, Samhain - the ancient Celtic festival that we now call Halloween - originated in the Boyne Valley so whether it’s “fun by day” or “fright by night”, prepare to be spooked as The Spirits of Meath Festival 2021 promises lots of fun for all the family from now until November 7th.

There’s lots to entertain the whole family at Farmaphobia at Causey Farm which is definitely not to be missed. Tormented and twisted minds have been working overtime to ensure that Farmaphobia (with four terrifying haunts spread over 100 acres of fear) will be Ireland’s biggest Halloween event for adults and teens. (Note: Farmaphobia is strictly 13+ and all 13-16 year olds must be accompanied on site by an adult.)

Check out all the events at http://www.spiritsofmeath.ie/events.

The Púca Festival is back and will be bringing more mischief and merriment than ever before from the 23rd to the 31st October. Visitors from near and far are being welcomed back for a week of music and comedy, with artists like Jerry Fish, Aoife Scott and Joanne McNally, mythology tours at the Hill of Ward, the Fear Dearg Trad Sessions, Púca Punch Cocktails, the Púca Food Trail and everything else in between. The Púca Festival will take place across The Boyne Valley and for the first time Slane Castle is also joining in the fun, along with our festival hubs of Athboy, Trim, Drogheda - each steeped in summer and legend and tradition.

From October 23rd to 31st, the grounds of Slane Castle will be transformed into a playground for the spirits of Halloween. Púca, Boann, The Morrigan and Fear Dearg roam the woodlands and spectacular illuminations and installations bring the landscape to life.

Visitors must book in advance, and car parking is only available to pre-booked cars.

Samhain also marks the end of the harvest festival, so Púca Festival embraces the enormous wealth and quality of the local produce on the store steps, making food and drink another star of the show. From world-class whiskey, award winning seafood, locally raised meat and natural honey there is something to tickle every taste bud.

More details available on https://www.pucafestival.com/