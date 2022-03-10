Speed bumps causing confusion

Newly installed speed bumps on Peter Street are causing confusion for pedestrians and drivers alike.

Sinn Féin Cllr Joanna Byrne enquired who had the right of way, the pedestrian or the driver.

She said they are “informal crossings” and that signage was needed to correct confusion, adding that if the council decide to invest and move further with the red speed bumps, then clarity is needed for pedestrians.

Louth County Council Senior Engineer, Mark Johnson said it was deemed to provide pedestrians with priority, however “it is up to drivers and walkers to make some form of eye contact communication” to understand who should go first.

He added that these speed bumps are there to slow the driver down and provide the pedestrian with a some leeway, saying “it is up to a courteous driver and a responsible walker to make the decision.”

Paddy Donnelly, Director of Services said the speed bumps are present in order to bring awareness to both drivers and pedestrians.

While pedestrians always have the right of way, these bumps have been installed to encourage pedestrians to cross at allocated areas instead of in the middle of moving traffic.