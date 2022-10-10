Speculation mounts on identity of Duleek shop’s €8.9m Lotto winner

Lowthe’s Londis in Duleek, Co.Meath has been revealed as the selling location for the Lotto jackpot winning ticket worth an astonishing €8,915,056. Store owner Seamus and Carol Lowthe (left) pictured celebrating outside the store with staff April Cunningham, Ciara Kell, Gina Short, Teresa Cudden and Aoife Lenehan with a little help from David Woods, National Lottery (right). Photo: Mac Innes Photography

Is it you?

Co Meath is buzzing with the news that one of its own could be the latest Irish multi-millionaire after a Duleek shop was revealed as the location of last week’s €8,915,056 Lotto jackpot win!

The National Lottery confirms that that it’s still waiting to hear from the winning ticket holder who has become the 30th National Lottery millionaire of 2022 after Lowthe’s Londis in Duleek, Co.Meath sold the winning ticket.

Store owner Seamus Lowthe was completely shocked to get the call that his store sold the winning life-changing numbers.

“The first thing I did was check my own ticket as I did the Lotto on Wednesday night for the first time in a while. I was in complete shock when the local rep called me the following day to let me know we’d sold the winning ticket. We’re a local family run store, open thirty-eight years and selling the Lotto thirty years and this is our first ever big win. It’s complete magic for us”, he said.

“It’s going to create some buzz and atmosphere around the village over the next couple of days. Everyone will be wondering who won. I hope it’s someone local, it would be great. It’s a class amount, life-changing. I’m absolutely delighted for the winner and I’m delighted for us. We wish them all the very best”, he added.

The National Lottery has also confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the winning ticket holder who now has a ticket in their possession worth €8.9m.

Speculation mounted on social media during the week that the winner was a Slane resident, but so far nothing has been confirmed.

The Meath player is the eighth Lotto jackpot winner of 2022 following wins by players in Wexford, Mayo, Meath, Dublin (2) Kilkenny and Galway. The Meath winner is also the 30th National Lottery millionaire of 2022.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 35 years ago. In 2021 alone, €304 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

