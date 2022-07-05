Special day for Lourdes hospital nurses as DAISY founders attend awards

Congratulations to Nurse Gillian Browne who is the latest recepient of the Daisy Award. The award is presented to nurses for their excellence.

Congratulations to Susan McKenna who was nominated for a Daisy Award, she is pictured with Tena Barnes Carraher of The Daisy Foundation and Director of Nursing at OLOL, Adrian Cleary.

Sonia Sedico was nominated for a Daisy Award, she is pictured with Tena Barnes Carraher of The Daisy Foundation and Director of Nursing at OLOL, Adrian Cleary.

Our Lady of Lourdes hospital welcomed visitors from The Daisy Foundation in the USA recently. The Daisy Awards are presented around the world to recognise excellence in nursing.

Congratulations to Sharon Dawe who was nominated for a Daisy Award, she is pictured with Tena Barnes Carraher of The Daisy Foundation and Director of Nursing at OLOL, Adrian Cleary.

Maralee McKeever accepts her pin from Tena Barnes Carraher of The Daisy Foundation and Director of Nursing at OLOL, Adrian Cleary.

It was a very special day on Thursday June 23rd for the nursing staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, as not only were some of them being honoured with a DAISY award for their dedication to care, but they were also receiving the recognition from the founders of the international awards.

DAISY Award recognitions honour the super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day wherever they practice, in whatever role they serve, and throughout their careers – from Nursing Student through Lifetime Achievement in Nursing.

The DAISY (standing for Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) foundation was created in 1999 by Mark and Bonnie Barnes after the death of Mark’s son Patrick at just 33, to recognise the hard work of nursing staff.

The couple travelled from Seattle to Drogheda last week, with Patrick’s widow Tena, and saw for themselves how special these awards are to staff.

"The awards are four times a year and we delayed this quarter’s awards to coincide with the visit from five members of his family, which was very special, and made the event even more meaningful and emotional than normal,” says Eithne Dunnill, Assistant Director of Nursing, Outpatients and Ambulatory Care at Our Lady of Lourdes. “With the COVID restrictions being relaxed a bit, we were able to have more guests too, and I want to thank our General Manager Fiona Brady who is very supportive and Chief Nursing Officer Petrina Donnelly as well as Director of Nursing Adrian Cleary, as it makes a huge difference to have senior management recognise the dedication of the nursing staff.”

The staff members are nominated by patients and their families for wonderful care received whilst in the hospital.

The overall winner on Thursday June 23rd was: Gillian Browne- Staff Nurse Oriel Level 1 Surgical Short Stay

There were also 10 Nominee Certs and Daisy Pins presented to: Sonia Sedico- Staff Nurse -Boyne level 3 East, Susan McKenna -CNM 1- Newgrange Level 3, Sharon Dawe- RGN- Endoscopy Unit, Justin Robles- Staff Nurse- Boyne Level 6 West, Van Rangavilla- Staff Nurse- Boyne Level 1 East/West, Lorraine Reynolds- Assistant Director of Nursing- Patient Flow, Angela McMahon - Staff Nurse- Oriel Level 1, Joan Burgess- Staff Nurse- Operating Theatres, Maralee McKeever- CNM 2- Oriel Level 1 Surgical Short Stay and Emmeline De Mesa- Staff Nurse- Newgrange Level 1.

"The ethos of the awards is about compassionate commitment of care by the nurses for the patients they are looking after, but by the same token there’s nothing nicer than seeing what your colleagues perceive you to be in terms of your value,” adds Eithne, who co-ordinates the awards in the Drogheda hospital. “Each nomination came with a letter of why they were singled out by a patient or colleague, and it’s not always a big gesture, but sometimes the little things that make them stand.”