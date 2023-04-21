Special ‘Darkness into Light’ gathering expected for 10th event

The Drogheda DIL committee are looking forward to celebrating the tenth anniversary of the event.

2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the Drogheda Darkness into Light (DIL) run, which raises money and awareness for Pieta House, suicide prevention service.

This year’s Darkness into Light takes place on the morning of Saturday May 6th 2023.

Drogheda DIL2023 starts at O'Raghallaighs GFC, North Rd at 4.15am, and parking is free at Smith’s carpark, North Road and the HSE carpark, Crosslanes.

The same tried and tested route will be used, which takes walkers and runners around the town centre, seeing the sun rise en route.

This is always a very special event, and despite events being added year on year in Dunleer, Ardee and East Meath, as well as Dundalk, attendances in Drogheda, as well as the resulting fundraising, have remained strong.

It is advised to arrive by 3.45am, where crowds gather and chat at the GFC hall, where refreshments will be available post-event.

Wear appropriate clothing for the chilly start or any inclement weather, and possibly a torch before sunrise, and water for the journey.

Stewards will be on hand along the way to guide participants.

To highlight the event on this tenth anniversary, and the work carried out by Pieta House, the buoy at the Mall on the North Quay has received a striking lick of paint.

To highlight the event on this tenth anniversary, and the work carried out by Pieta House, the buoy at the Mall on the North Quay has received a striking lick of paint.

"Once a beacon on the sea, now stands a beacon of hope on land,” said a spokesman for Drogheda DIL. “Sponsored by Murtagh’s of the Fair Green, we want to say a big thank you to Drogheda Port Company for affording us the opportunity to paint the Mall Buoy on Mayoralty St. as part of the build-up for DIL2023. In conjunction with Pieta House, it is still a work in progress but we are looking forward to finishing this in the coming weeks as we also prepare for the event on May 6th.”

In 2009, in the Phoenix Park in Dublin, 400 people set off on the inaugural Darkness Into Light 5km walk to raise funds for Pieta. From small beginnings, the movement has continued to grow, and now there are over 150,000 participants in Darkness Into Light each year.

There are now over 200 official walks for Darkness Into Light in 2023 across 15 countries spanning five continents.

There are lots of ways to get involved. You can take part in a Darkness Into Light event. You can do Darkness Into Light in your Own Way with your family, friends and colleagues in your local area. Or, you can also take on a Darkness Into Light Challenge by walking, running, jogging or swimming and fundraising for Pieta.

Pieta was founded in Dublin in 2006 and was established to provide free, accessible support to people affected by suicide and self-harm. Pieta now has over 20 centres nationwide with over 300 staff and offers a variety of supports to people impacted by suicide and self-harm, completely FREE of charge.

you can still register at www.darknessintolight.ie for the event.