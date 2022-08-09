Special centenary medal for everyone who takes part in Gda Tony Golden Memorial Cycle

The medal for this year's Garda Tony Golden Memorial Cycle also commemorates the centenary of the founding of the Garda Siochana

This year’s Garda Tony Gold Memorial Cycle will celebrate of the centenary of the foundation of the Garda Siochana as well as keeping alive the name of the brave Garda murdered as he served the community in October 2015.

It will also raise funds for The Little Blue Heroes Foundation, the Garda charity that supports the family of children with serious illnesses as nominated by Tony’s wife Nicola.

“We had the idea of doing something for the centenary and are aiming to cycle one kilometre for every member and reserve member who has served with An Garda Siochana since 1922,” says Gda Aidan Hanlon of the organising committee.

"We got in touch with our Human Resources department earlier in the year and they told us that there 44,2888 members have served since the force was founded, so we will be aiming for a combined total of 44.288kms.”

The challenge gets underway on Saturday September 17th and continues for eight days. The week of cycling will culminate with with a 100 kilometre cycle on Saturday September 24th to celebrate a hundred years of An Garda Síochána.

Participants can take part when and where they want for one or all eight days of the challenge. The distance that they completed will be added to the total kilometres of all participants and help towards reaching the target distance. People can take part in this ‘virtual’ element of the challenge on their own or as part of a team of five cyclists.

Everyone who registers is then invited to go to Blackrock, where Tony lived with his family, for the final day of the challenge on September 24th.

There will be a 100km and 50km events for all registered participants.

All those who take part will receive a specially commissioned centenary medal and there are also lots of great prizes to be won, including a Giant TCR advanced 2 carbon road bike, valued €2600 for early bird registrations.

Registration is €30 plus booking fee.

For more details and to register go to www.lh286cycle.com