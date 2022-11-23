Spaces available at Dundalk’s newest school Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan

As parents scramble to find places for children starting post-primary school next September, Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan, the new Irish-Medium, co-educational, multi-denominational, multi-cultural, secondary school is opening its doors for first year students in September 2023.

The Gaelcholáiste, which will be located in Robin House, The Ramparts, is holding an open day on Wednesday December 7 and has spaces available for sixth class students to register. Everyone is welcome and children don’t have to be attending a gaelscoil to register.

Caoimhe Héarún Deputy Principal of Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan is busy working with Coláiste Ghlór na Mara, parents and the wider community of Dundalk since her appointment in April of this year.

‘We had a very successful open evening in September and met with students and parents but we would like to give everyone another chance to take a look around Robin House and meet the fantastic students and teachers of our parent school, Coláiste Ghlór na Mara’.

The open day is on Wednesday December 7 from 1pm to 4pm. It will have a Christmas theme and students will be able to get a flavour of the range of subject choices, take part in activities and speak directly to teachers.

Parents will also be able to register their children r during this event.

"You will get a sense of what a small school community is and the many unique benefits that it brings such as a caring and nurturing environment,” Caoimhe said.

The Department of Education has sanctioned the opening of this satellite Gaelcholáiste, which will benefit from all the expertise and resources of the parent school, Coláiste Ghlór na Mara in Balbriggan. The new Gaelcholáiste will be under the patronage of An Foras Pátrúnachta, the largest patron of Irish-medium schools.

Conradh na Gaeilge, Ógras and Óg-Ógras are very active in Dundalk town and Caoimhe is working with these organisations to support the development of the Irish language. All students in Gaelcholáiste Dhún Dealgan will learn Irish in a fun and natural way and will be fully supported in the development of their language skills. The deep immersion ethos allows for this and a significant degree of fluency is acquired by Halloween of their first year.

For further information contact eolas@gcdd.ie or check out the school website www.gcdd.ie