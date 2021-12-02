SOSAD Wellness Day rescheduled to February 2022

The rescheduled SOSAD event will take place in February in Ardgillan Castle.

It is with a heavy heart, that SOSAD have had to postpone the Wellness Day this Friday December 5th in Ardgillan Castle until next year, but are delighted to say tickets already purchased are good for the new date of February 27th 2022.

It would still make the ideal Christmas gift and you would be supporting one of Drogheda’s best charities to boot!

“Included in your ticket price of €40 plus booking fee, all attendees will receive a glass of prosecco upon arrival and a goodie bag worth up to €200 with empowering talks from speakers such as Louise Quinn and Amanda Delaney,” says Siobhan Murray from SOSAD

There will be Reiki and Rahanni therapies on the day, as well as Tarot & Angel Card readings from Sarah of Angel Whispers & Michelle of Lotus Healing.

"After your pampering session you can head over to the marquee where a fashion show with top Irish designers such as Claire Garvey, or pop up to room 102 and have five minutes style up with the Dreamscape Style Warriors Carina Cunningham's burlesque style prop,” she adds.. “It's the perfect Christmas gift now for girls, family and friends”.

More information can be found on our website & tickets are available on eventbrite.

https://sosadireland.ie/ardgillan-castle-ladies-day-in-aid-of-sosad-ireland/