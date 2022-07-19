SOSAD ambassador Jacob Donegan star of Sunday’s Funday

Jacob is an ambassador for SOSAD and will be appearing at Newtown Blues fun day on Sunday July 24th.

He’s been called an inspiration and role model for his generation, and this Sunday, Jacob Donegan will hold a special meet and greet afternoon at the SOSAD Family Fun Day in the Newtown Blues GFC.

The 21-year-old Meath man is a social media star, who has earned fans and praise for his messages of positivity for those like him on a transgender journey.

"I am delighted to be an Ambassador for SOSAD (Save Our Sons And Daughters) suicide prevention group, and am really looking forward to chatting with people in Drogheda, whether they are going on the same journey as me, struggling with mental health issues, or just want to say hello,” says Jacob, who hails originally from Carrickmacross. “It’s on from 10am to about 3pm, and there’ll be lots of fun and games for all the family, mascots, a DJ, food and entertainment and I hope lot of people come along and show support and raise funds for SOSAD.”

With one million followers on Tiktok – Jacob is one of Ireland's top followed creators on the platform. His loyal fans, known as JaCubs, love his mantra of “positive vibes only”. Jacob promotes self-care and keeping social media platforms a safe space for young people.

“I started my page at 14 and it’s all about positivity, and to allow people be themselves, and how to get through the bad days,” says Jacob, who has one sister Dionne (26), whom he says is an amazing support. “It has really taken off in the last few months and I have very little hate and lots of love.”

Growing up in a small town in Co Monaghan as a young girl, Jacob always knew there was something different.

"I was into Spiderman costumes and action figures, and even from five or six, I started to feel I was in the wrong body,” says Jacob, who has had ‘top surgery’ ,which removes breast tissue to produce a masculine appearance of the chest in female-to-male gender reassignment. “I was so young, I didn’t have the right words to tell my parents.”

Jacob said the easiest thing was to come out as lesbian to his mam Karen, until he found the courage to tell his real story on social media, before he told his family.

"It wasn’t until we met a neighbour who said to my mother ‘I’m proud of your son” that we started to have that conversation, that I was more than a tomboy, and we first used the word ‘transgender’,” says Jacob, who also works as a life coach. “But now mam and dad (Noel) are my bigger supporters and I never live in the past.”

Jacob will be on hand to chat at the event on Sunday, and entry on the day sees a 100% donation to SOSAD Ireland, fun games such as 'Egg & Spoon' races, arts & crafts, DJ Josh Murtagh, market stalls, face painting by Jo Jo Bubbles & Emily Reilly and lots of fun games for all to enjoy.

Fun starts at 10am on SundayJuly 24th and book your tickets here: https://buff.ly/3Oe3qeR