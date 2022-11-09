Sonairte Community Nursery: Talk About Trees this weekend

(left to right) Louise McElwain and Billy Flynn of Flynn Furney Ecology, Cllr Elaine McGinty, Kim Reilly Chair of Sonairte Board, and TDs Fergus O'Dowd and Ged Nash at the launch of the Sonairte Biodiversity Action Plan "Our biodiversity - from the Nanny to the Boyne".

Sonairte – the National Ecology Centre in Laytown, County Meath, is welcoming Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF) backing to support implementation of the Sonairte and Hinterlands (East Meath) Biodiversity Action Plan.

In 2021 Sonairte secured funding under the LEADER programme through the Meath Local Action Groups (LAGs) to develop a Biodiversity Action plan for East Meath “From the Nanny to the Boyne” with a specific focus on the preservation of existing biodiversity and creation of wildlife corridors between existing habitats.

In September 2022, we gratefully received funding via Meath Country Council under the Local Biodiversity Action Fund. As part of this Sonairte will build on the BAP and create a native tree nursery. Join us on Saturday the 12th of November for a in depth look at Irelands need to focus on our native trees and the everyday importance they play in our lives,” says Dr. Kim Reilly, Chair of Sonairte.

“On the day we will have a presentation by renowned expert Gerard Clarke who spent many years with CRANN, Ireland’s leading voluntary tree organisation, dedicated to the promotion and protection of our trees, hedgerows and woodlands”.

The main function of the Sonairte Biodiversity Action plan is to provide a framework and series of actions to conserve, enhance and raise awareness of the rich biodiversity, and to propose strategies and initiatives to protect and support it. A specific focus of these actions is enhancing "wildlife corridors" to link existing pockets of biodiversity, thereby providing an enlarged and functional habitat.

“We will cover the topics of Irelands tree biodiversity, our native species, how trees can be wildlife corridors and improving Irelands tree canopy, as well as the importance of trees in addressing the climate crisis and biodiversity crisis,” adds Dr Reilly. “After the presentation we will have a walk through our nature trail and look at the various species of trees that are thriving in this environment and how tree projects can be established by Tidy Towns committees, Estate management committees, Pride of Place, Schools, Businesses and even your back garden.

“We will also have a practical demonstration from Gerard Clarke on the planting of saplings and establishing them in areas where they will thrive and bring the greatest impact to biodiversity”.

This workshop is aimed at community leaders and members of the general public who after this event will have the skills to grow their own trees from seeds to saplings and be able to bring new tree life to their areas with an expert touch.

From this event you should be able to improve the environment for those who live in your area by establishing new biodiversity habitats, help to protect our natural heritage by helping to restore native Irish trees and have a positive impact on the public and schoolchildren who can be involved in helping save Irelands native trees

Free tea, coffee and biscuits will be provided. Tickets are free please book on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/talk-about-trees-tickets-457072063847

Or see the Sonairte website Courses and Events page.