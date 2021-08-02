Son feels mental health services have deteriorated since father’s tragic death

The son of former Dundalk FC groundsman and videographer Harry Taaffe fears mental health services locally and nationally have deteriorated even further in the year since his passing.

The O’Hanlon Park man died by suicide 12 months ago last week on July 26th 2020.

His tragic passing came just three days after the 58-year-old had attended the Department of Psychiatry in Crosslanes in Drogheda where he had been referred to by his GP.

Shortly after his passing Harry’s brother Paul hit out at the level of supports available to people suffering from depression, telling The Argus at the time: ‘I don’t think that the service that people need is there.’

Now Harry’s son Shane - who worked alongside him at Oriel Park - has echoed those sentiments. Speaking on the first anniversary of his father’s passing last week the 27-year-old said he fears the suicide problem had only got worse 12 months on.

‘It’s incredible in the last couple of weeks the amount of people in Dundalk who we’ve heard who’ve died from suicide and there’s nothing changing,’ he said.

‘The Government and the whole of the country really has something to answer for.

‘The hardest prison to get out of is the one in your head. Just because you can’t see a physical problem doesn’t mean there isn’t one there. Everyone goes through their problems and everyone has their bad days but I’d love to see more being done by the Government, TDs and anyone else who can help.

‘It’s not just my family affected by this. A neighbour died from suicide not long before Harry did it, one of my good friend’s his cousin died from suicide.

‘There’s a lot of people I’d know who’ve died from suicide. I’d love to see something happening but I’m not going to hold my breath for anything happening any time soon.’

Shane criticised the treatment his father received at the Crosslanes facility.

‘He had to go to Crosslanes. He couldn’t have gone to Dublin or anywhere else because it wasn’t his jurisdiction.

‘It was massive for someone like him to go and ask for help but there’s not much you can do because he couldn’t go anywhere else. That was his last option unless you’re able to pay massive, massive money to go privately.

‘That was the final nail in the coffin for him really and especially since he died and in the last couple of weeks you’re just seeing it so regularly and no one appears to be there to help. It’s just not happening for anybody.

‘I wouldn’t wish this on anybody or anyone’s family to have to go through what we had to in those couple of days. It was horrible.

‘I was in Galway with my girlfriend for a weekend away. We were only there for 24 hours and as soon as I saw my mam’s name come up on the phone I just had a gut feeling there was something wrong. Then when she told me he had gone missing I knew from that moment that I’d never see my dad again.

‘That was tough but a couple of days before that he was in Cross Lanes and if they had given him the help that he was asking for then maybe he would be still here with us today.

‘It’s actually going backwards if anything. There’s no improvements happening in mental health.’

Shane revealed he has suffered his own mental health battles in recent years and fears the strain of Covid-19 lockdowns over the last 18 months will only lead to further problems down the line as well.

‘I suffer badly with depression and anxiety as well. I’ve seen counsellors. I was actually in Crosslanes with my dad a couple of weeks before he died.

‘Dad wasn’t taking no for an answer and we sat there from 11am that day until 1am that night just until I got seen to.

‘I was sitting in Harry’s van in tears. I was broken and I was in a bad place and he was saying look at the way my son is.

‘Covid hasn’t helped the situation as well because I’ve had to talk to counsellors and therapists on Zoom calls and mobile phones and that’s tough because particularly on the phone, they don’t know what you’re like on the other end of the phone. You could be on your hands and knees but they can’t see that because all they can hear is your voice.

‘The day I broke down was a Saturday and there were four or five places that Harry rang for me. They all said that there was no doctors there, that they wouldn’t be back until Monday. Only one place rang me back. I’m still waiting on the other calls back and that’s a year and a half now.

‘Mental health is not a 9 to 5, Monday to Friday thing. It has to be 24/7, 365 days a year. You can’t tell people you’ll get back to them on a Monday because even in that short space of time that switch can flick and it could be terrible what could happen.

‘Imagine a footballer breaking their leg and going up to A&E. They won’t tell you to go away and come back in three or four weeks and we’ll see how it is. They’ll treat you there and then and I don’t see why they can’t do that with someone who is suffering with their mental health because at the end of the day it’s still a sickness and it’s still an injury

‘It’s hard to calculate these things but if even 10 people had got seen to by their doctor rather than being told we’ll see you next week or we can’t take you in, how many of those people would be here and alive today?

‘If they actually got the help they asked for or were required to get they might be still there,’ he said.

Shane, who now works with NIFL Premiership side Larne as a video and performance analyst, said his dad’s death still hadn’t fully sunk in but insisted he remained his idol.

‘If I can go grow up to be a quarter of the man that he was I’d be delighted with myself.

‘He was the biggest role model I could have from a young age growing up. The things he fit into his 58 years is incredible. I hope that I’m doing him proud and I hope we’re all doing him proud. It’s been a tough year but I think it has made us stronger as well,’ he said.