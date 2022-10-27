SOLO concert not to be missed this weekend at Droichead Arts

Dogs, a brand new collaboration between Nick Kelly (The Fat Lady Sings) and Seán “Doctor” Millar) are part of SOLO at the Droichead this weekend.

SOLO returns for the second concert of the series again to Droichead Arts Center this October, with another bumper crop of original songs and music from locally and nationally-acclaimed names.

The concert this Friday October 28th features Drogheda favourite Derek Cummins and Dogs, a brand new collaboration between Nick Kelly (The Fat Lady Sings) and Seán “Doctor” Millar, whose song “These Days” was selected by Paolo Nutini as the song that changed his life. Once again curated by SJ McArdle,

SOLO is part of the Local Live Performance Scheme with thanks to Louth County Council and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

The performance starts at 8pm, and tickets are FREE under the Local Live Performance Scheme (thanks Louth County Council!) but must be booked in advance on https://www.droichead.com/show-detail/?id=873639387.