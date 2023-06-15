Sold Out concerts for LCMS festival

Zoe Conway and some of the county's leading traditional musicians are playing in a sold out concert on Saturday night. Photo: Zoe Conway Facebook

The Pulitzer-winning American composer Caroline Shaw makes her first visit to Ireland to perform at Louth Contemporary Music Society's Folk's Music at the weekend

It’s a sign of the reputation of Louth Contempory Music Society’s summer festival, this year called ‘Folk’s Music’, that there are only a handful of tickets left for a few concerts.

The two-day festival which takes place on Friday and Saturday in venues as diverse as St Nicholas Church (The Green Church), Dundalk Gaol, the chapel in St Vincent’s Secondary School, and The Spirit Store, attracts music lovers from across the country and futher afield.

While tickets for the festival’s jewel in the crown, Saturday night’s concert in the Green Church featuring traditional musicians Zoe Conway, ,Donal Lunny, Paddy Glackin, Máirtín O’Connor, Mick O’Brien, Louise and Michelle Mulcahy, performing Terry Riley’s iconic IN C in a traditional format, are predictably sold out, there are still other treats to be enjoyed.

Festival Director Eamonn Quinn is delighted that the Pulitzer and Grammy winning musician and composer Caroline Shaw is among the line-up for this year’s programme as she visits Ireland for the first time.

“She is quite a big name so it is a bit of a coup getting her."

On Friday Chamber Choir Ireland perform her work How to Fold The Wind in the Green Church, as well as two new pieces by LCMS regulars from North America Linda Catlin Smith and Cassandra Miller

‘How to Fold the Wind’ was co-commissioned in 2019 by Chamber Choir Ireland and Kilkenny Arts Festival, with funds from the Arts Council, and it was premiered online during the pandemic in 2021.

Caroline will be performing her contemporary folk songs in The Spirit Store with the Dublin String quartet The Esposito Quartet.

The concert is “uniting talent, passion, and creativity to deliver an unforgettable experience,” said Eamonn.

For further information see www.lcms.org