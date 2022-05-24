Social Media Toolkit welcomed by local politicians

For politicians online abuse is almost part of the job – but does that make it okay? Does the nature of the job invite critique on appearances rather than the duties they carry out?

Not so easy to ignore in todays world with the constant of social media, many politicians, particularly women, are advised to ignore or to not take such words to heart.

For example, Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin leader was recently criticised following the shoes she wore after the her party’s historic win in Northern Ireland.

The role of a female politician is not exactly inviting and the prospect of nit-picking at ones appearance ultimately takes away from the work and efforts they put into their jobs.

Some public female representatives often receive criticism that crosses the line, bordering into sexual harassment and personal abuse.

The National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) have developed a Social Media Toolkit in an effort to fight back against said abuse, detailing a clear pathway of actions for Irish political parties.

The toolkit explains how to support women politicians and election candidates at all levels including local authorities, Dáil Eireann and Seanad Eireann.

The NWCI points that violence against women in politics is a deterrent against achieving gender equality in all spheres of political life.

The introduction of the toolkit has been welcomed by local politicians and councillors.

Sinn Féin TD, Imelda Munster said, “To be honest I have never experienced online abuse and I suppose I’m lucky in that sense.

“Generally speaking, from speaking to other female TDs, some would have experienced comments of a personal nature, e.g. their clothing or appearance. For example Mary Lou’s runners during the northern elections recently! Others would have endured abuse of a much more serious nature online and this is absolutely unacceptable.

“The National Women’s Council’s Toolkit is invaluable, particularly for those who experience this kind of online abuse.

“However we also need to accept that there’s a world of difference between online abuse and people airing their views online, in particular around policy matters that affect their day to day lives. People have a right to engage with politicians online in a respectful manner, never in an abusive matter.”

Meanwhile, Labour Councillor Michelle Hall noted the difference in level of abuse and harassment that she receives in comparison with her male counterparts.

Councillor Hall, commending on the Social Media Toolkit said, “I would welcome the Social Media Toolkit for all in public office. I had good training from my Labour Party colleagues when I began my social media pages and this helped tackle trolling and negative comments.

“Personally I don’t find I get much abuse or derogatory comments online compared to my male Labour Party colleagues in Drogheda. I think men are often seen as fair game but personal, abusive comments can be just as hurtful to men and to their families as it is for women. I did have someone texting inappropriate messages to me of a slightly sexual nature but I just screenshot the texts and blocked the caller immediately.

“Criticism of a public representative should be addressed either in an email, face-to-face or in person. It’s too easy for someone to attack you from behind a screen but less so on a personal basis.”

However, it is not only women who receive such insults, a constant subject of online abuse due to his parties long time stand in Government, Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd tends to receive a constant attacks from the public.

Deputy O’Dowd said, “We do get online and personal abuse but we learn to live with it. Most people are very friendly and even if they are angry or cross, they are not cross at you personally, they’re cross at the issue, they’re cross at the Government.

“When they use swear words, then you disconnect on the internet. You just cut them off.

“But you do take and you do accept criticism.

Speaking on the introduction of the toolkit, Deputy O'Dowd welcomed it, adding, “Male politicians are just as concerned as female politician’s, because we want people to do their job to the best of their ability.

“You have to have a thick skin in our job. But that is not in any way condoning this type of behaviour in any sort. Criticism is one thing, angry criticism I understand, the way people vote, I understand, I mean that’s our job. But when it goes into personal abuse, you just walk away when its on the street and if its on the internet, you make sure that person doesn’t communicate with you again.”