Sniffer dog Bill helps with seizure of tobacco products worth €94,000

Cigarettes and 'roll your own' tobacco seized by Revenue in Co Louth

Revenue officers and gardai have seized cigarettes and tobacco worth €94,000 and over €13,000 in cash during searches carried out as part of an intelligence led operation in Co Louth earlier this week.

With the assistance of detector dog Bill, the officers seized approximately 100,000 cigarettes and 20kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco were discovered on Wednesday following the search of a vehicle

The various brands of cigarettes and tobacco seized had a combined retail value of €94,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €74,000.

A man in his 40s was questioned and investigations are ongoing.

Revenue officers were today granted a 3-month cash detention order in respect of the cash seized by Judge Eirinn McKiernan at Dundalk District Court.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.