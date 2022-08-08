Slowing it down in Clogherhead

"These calming measures will be put in place to improve the quality of life for the residents and visitors."

Clogherhead Village will be the subject of three new low-cost road safety measures which will be put in place before the end of the year.

The measures will see new speed ramps with a pedestrian path crossing.

Drogheda Rural Independent Councillor Declan Power has welcomed the announcement, "I'm delighted that these essential road safety measures will be put in place for the betterment of the village. I have campaigned tirelessly with Louth County Council for these measures to be implemented for over eighteen months.

“In January of this year, I had a motion passed to have a low-cost safety measure put in place at the Pizzaria in Clogherhead. Pedestrians, parents with buggies and those with disabilities found it difficult to cross the road at this junction due to two blind spots and needed to judge the speed of oncoming traffic as they crossed. I'm glad that Louth County council have included this measure among two others at Seantober to John Kirk estate and Mace shop to new mobile home park.

"These calming measures will be put in place to improve the quality of life for the residents and visitors to Clogherhead and it is imperative that we reduce the speed of motor vehicles coming through the village," said Cllr. Power.