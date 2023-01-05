Slight rise in new car sales in Louth during 2022

There were 2,463 new cars registered in Louth during 2021, according to figures released by Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SiMI), which represented an increase of 4.32% on registrations in 2021 when 2,361 new cars were sold.

Electric cars are becoming more popular with Louth motorists with 281 electric cars registered during the year, compared to 194 in 2021, representing a 44% year on year increase.

January remained the busiest month for buying a new car with July the second most popular, which is the month when the 222 mid-year registration plate came into use.

While there is a growing rise in popularity in electric cars, Irish motorists remain loyal to their favourite car makers, with Toyota once again the most popular maker of choice. The Japanese manufacturer has regularly being Ireland’s favourite.

The second most popular manufacturer in Louth during 2022 was Hyundai, followed by Volkswagen, Kia, Skoda and Nissan respectively.

Toyota represented 15.6% of the market in Louth with 386 registrations, followed by Hyundai 294 (11.94%), Volkswagen 270 (10.9%), Kia 204 (8.28%), Skoda 175 (7.1%) and NIssan 167 (6.78%). Electric car maker Tesla, founded by new Twitter owner Elon Musk had 18 registrations in Louth, while Polestar was the rarest manufacturer in Louth with just one registration during the year.

The enduring popularity of the Hyundai Tuscon ensured that it was the most popular new registration in Louth during the year with 167 units, representing 6.7% of all vehicles registered in 2022., Toyota Corrolla, 101 (4.1%) was the second most popular model, followed by Kia Sportage 80 (3.25%), Toyota Yaris Cross 69 (2.8%) and Nissan Qashqai 71 (2.88%). Indeed five different models of Toyota featured in the top ten cars registered in 2022 in Loiuth.

Unsurprisingly, Jeep and SUV category, such as the Hyundai Tscon and Kia Sportage models represented the largest category of registrations at 1,406 otr 57.98% of the market, with small standard models next with 358 (14.54%) next.

Despite the increase in electric car sales, petrol models 932 (37.84%) still occupied the lions share of the market followed by diesel at 589 (23.9%). Petrol hybrid 507 (20.51%), electric 281 (11.4%), Petrol plug-in 100 (4%) and diesel electric 24 (0.9%).

Remarkably there was just single car registration in the breakdown between manual and automatic tranmissions (1,232 and 1,231.

Grey proved the most popular colour for Louth motorists with 835 (30.9%), followed by black 420 (16.65%) and blue 395 (16.0%).

There were 410 Light Commercial registrations in Louth during 2022 with Ford Transit, Toyota Landcruiser Commercial and Volkswagen Caddy the most popular models.

Finally there were 44 Heavy Commercial registrations in Louth during the year with Volvo 16, Scania 8 and Renault taking the top three spots.