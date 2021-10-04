Slight drop in new COVID-19 cases in Louth

There’s been a slight drop in the number of new COVID-19 cases in Louth, although the county has the fifth highest 14 day incidence rate of COVID-19 in the country, with an infection rate of 486.5 new cases per 100,000 of population in the two weeks up to Thursday September 30th. This shows a decrease in the infection rate as the 14 day incidence rate for the 14 days up to September 23rd stood at 623.8 cases per 100,000.

The Dundalk-Carlingford LEA now has the lowest rate of new COVID-19 infections in the county with 81 new cases in the two weeks up to September 27th, giving a 14 day incidence rate of 316 cases per 100,000 of population. It’s the only LEA in the county with an incidence rate lower than the national average of 389 cases per 100,000 of population.

There were 148 new cases in the Dundalk-South LEA giving an incidence rate of 456 cases per 100,000

The highest incidence rate in the county was in the Ardee LEA , where 122 new cases were recorded, giving an incidence rate of 482 cases per 100,000.

To the south of the county, there were 78 new cases in Drogheda Rural LEA , an incidence rate of 437 cases per 100,000, and 112 new cases in the Drogheda Urban LEA, giving an incidence rate of 405 cases per 100,000.

There were 25 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda as of Sunday evening, with four of the patients being treated in ICU/High Dependency Unit. Three of the cases had been confirmed in the previous 24 hours.