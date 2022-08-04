Slane’s Ledwidge Museum Committee celebrates 40th anniversary

Members of the Ledwidge Museum Committee gathered at the museum garden on the Sunday of the Bank Holoday weekend for a ceremony to mark the 105th anniversary of the poet’s death.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of the museum with the chairperson paying tribute to all former committee members who had the vision and foresight to come together to acquire the poet’s home place and open the museum dedicated to honour the life and works of Francis Ledwidge and celebrate the built and cultural heritage of County Meath.

Francis Ledwidge was killed with several of his comrades in the British Army at Pilckem Ridge near Boesinge, Belgium on 31st July 2017 during the First World War.

The Chairperson of the committee Terry Wogan welcomed those in attendance at the ceremony, saying that he was always struck on these occasions by the contrast of the peace and tranquillity of the museum garden with the terror and tumult of the battlefields of World War 1 where the poet paid the ultimate sacrifice when he died during the battle of Ypres.

The Honorary President of the museum committee Jimmy McComeskey laid a commemorative wreath at the monument to the poet in the museum garden with the citation (From The Fallen by Laurence Binyon). He spoke of how Ledwidge was inspired by nature and captured the natural beauty of his surroundings and spoke about the wonderful views visible from the museum, from Stanley Hill to Crocknaharna, images so well captured by Francis Ledwidge in his poetry.

A minute’s silence was observed to remember Francis and all who lost their lives in World War 1 and the ceremony concluded with readings from the poet’s work by James Doherty and Paul Murphy.