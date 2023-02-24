Slane bypass plans back on the table now with €350,000 funding

Cllr Wayne Harding has said that the lastest funding of €350,000 for the Slane Bypass will see the project return to An Bord Pleanala for planning this year.

"This further funding will enable the different elements of the project be completed and return to the Bord. It is a very long process and I want to compliment everyone involved from Meath County, The TII and our consultants,” says Cllr Harding. “Slane has lost a decade since the Bord overturned their own inspectors recommendation to put the project on further information and outright refusal causing widespread anger within the community.”

He says the prize at the end of this would see the dangerous N2 Slane bypass being removed from the heritage village and being replaced by a pedestrian and cycle entrance route to the village off the Boyne Greenway.

“That project also received €100,000 so as a preferred route option can be published possibly as early as April",” he added.