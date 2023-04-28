Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year finalist Nina Ruminska exhibits with North Louth Artists

Polish-born artist Nina Ruminska, who was a finalist in the 2022 Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year competition, is one of the guest artists exhibiting with the North Louth Artists in their annual exhibition which opens on May 17 in the Basement Gallery.

Now based in Inniskeen, Co Monaghan, Nina moved to Ireland in 2011.

"I trained in graphic design but then started doing art for myself, drawing every single day, In 2019 I went to study art, focusing on drawing at the Florence Academy of Classical Art and Chiaroscuro atelier in Florence, Italy.

"It was very intense course and when I returned to Ireland I set up my studio and decided to work full time as a painter.”

She was delighted to reach the finals of the Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year competition, having been selected as ‘a wild card’ from the first heat.

"I didn’t win my heat and then I got a phone call to say that the judges loved my work and wanted to see me as a ‘wild card’ in the semi-final,” she said.

In the heat, she had to paint the British classical and soul musician Alexis fFrench, while her painting of singer Rebecca Ferguson in the semi-final won her a place in the final.

For the final, in addition to painting the former Deputy Chief Medical Office Sir Jonathan Van Tam, the three finalists were asked to submit a painting of someone they knew well.

‘We had to do that in four days,” said Nina, who choose her friend, sculptor Alan Clarke as her subject. Not only had she a tight deadline, but she also had Covid at the time.

Although she didn’t win, Nina was delighted with the experience of taking part in this high profile competition.

She recently had her first solo exhibition, Outside of Now, in the Signal Art Centre, in Bray Co Wicklow.

Nina works in oils and says ​”I like painting from life. In the world of constant rush, instant messaging and stress I cherish the time I can spend with my sitter, allowing them to have a moment of calm and self-reflection.”

Nina is looking forward to showing work with the North Louth Artists and getting involved with the arts scene in Dundalk.

"I love living in Inniskeen. I loved living in Dublin but it was time to move away from the city, although I still teach there.

