Skipathon raises €1,900 for Boyne Fishermen in just 12 hours

Johnny Carter, Fergal Fagan, Martin Murphy, David Devlin, Ian Brady and David McCormack present a cheque for €1,900 to Boyne Fishermen Rescue and Recovery after their Skipathon.

From 6am to 6pm on Sunday December 11th, Inver Colpa Coastal Rowing Club & SK Fitness hosted a 12 Hour Charity Skipathon & Bikeathon in Scotch Hall Shopping Centre to raise much-needed funds for the Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service.

Recently, the skippers and bikers who took part were very happy to present a cheque for €1,900 to the Boyne Fishermen's Rescue and Recovery Service in SK Fitness.

Inver Colpa would also like to sincerely thank Scotch Hall Shopping Centre for hosting the event and also to St Nicholas’ GFC for hosting training in their clubhouse.

A huge amount of training and preparation went into this event to get the team’s fitness levels as high as possible before the big day. Well done to Johnny Carter, Fergal Fagan, Martin Murphy, David Devlin, Ian Brady and David McCormack for their dedication!