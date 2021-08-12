Skateboard park is badly in need of an extension

The days of the Casbah basketball team with Mary Maher getting another award

I visited the Skateboard Park on Go Skate Day, Monday 21st June 2021. I took these pictures of the boys and girls practicing and perfecting their Skateboarding skills. The guy in the orange top is Lucas Lundgren and the white top is Tommy McCormick.

Lucas Lundgren in action

Lucas Lundgren in action

Would you also mention that the Olympics in Tokyo 2021 will be the debut appearance of skateboarding at the Summer Olympics. Skateboard is one of five new sports added to the Olympic program specifically for 2021.

John Maguire was awarded Purple Heart

THE North Strand has changed much down the years, and many people have come and gone. John Alphonsus (Fonzo) Maguire was one such man.

John was son of Mr. and Mrs. John Maguire, North Strand, Drogheda, and had a varied and interesting life and was widely-travelled.

He served in the Great War with the American army and had spent most of his life in that country since. His family came to Drogheda in 1884 and, when a young man he went to Dublin to serve his apprenticeship to the drapery trade with the firm of Gorevan Bros., in Camden Street, and later served some time with the provision firm of Walters in Dun Laoghaire.

In 1915 he first went to America where he lived with his aunt, Mrs. Elizabeth Spencer of Cleveland and worked in Rudd’s dry goods store.

He returned to Europe as a member of the American army in the 1914-18 war and was wounded in the attack at St. Michel. He received the “ Purple Heart” decoration.

He was brought to Luxemburg for treatment and when the war ended, he afterwards paid a short visit to Ireland and then returned to America where he worked in the Studebaker motor works in Cleveland.

He came to Ireland in 1922 when he was married to Miss Kiernan, a sister of Mr. James Kiernan, licensed trader, Merchant’s Quay, Drogheda.

After their marriage he and his wife returned to America where he spent some further time with the Studebaker Company before going to New Jersey where he worked in the Universal Rubber Company.

One of his sons served in WWII with the American forces and was in Austria at the cessation of hostilities. He was able to return to America to see his father before his death in 1945.

John lived in Passaic, New Jersey,

He was a brother of Mrs. Kathleen Lyons, North Strand, Drogheda, and Mr. Dominic Maguire, the well known Gaelic revivalist.

Anne Brady was a star player





The days of the Casbah basketball team with Mary Maher getting another award

Whatsapp The days of the Casbah basketball team with Mary Maher getting another award

A report from few years ago...’Drogheda’s only senior ladies’ basketball club, Casbah O’Raghallaighs, have won the Meath Amateur Basketball Association ladies’ senior championship for the third year in succession, after beating Team Autopoint (Trim) by 61 points to 51.

The match, which was played on Monday last in Trim Town Hall, was the last game of the season for both clubs and both required a victory to win the championship.

The Drogheda-girls looked like easy victors when after 12 minutes they held a convincing 15 point lead but with the introduction of young Jacinta Fitzsimons in the 16tn minute Casbah saw their lead drop to four points at the interval.

In the second half there was some fine basketball from both sides but Casbah suffered a major setback in the 5th minute, Lorraine Flanagan was fouled off.

With the introduction of Sandra Crinion coupled with fine defensive skill by Fiona Cunningham and Deirdre Byrne the Casbah girls held their two point lead until the last minute when top scorers Anne Brady and Dorothy Gorman stretched Casbah’s lead to 10 points.

Casbah have thus completed a fine double over Team Autopoint when on the previous Saturday they defeated them 56 points to 40 in the TSB Cup final.

Anne Brady, Casbah O’Raghallaighs top scorer throughout the year, is a member of the Irish under-17 basketball squad at 16 years old and looks like having a fine basketball career ahead of her. Anne, from Highfield in Drogheda, is a pupil of the Sacred Heart Secondary School.

The Casbah O’Raghallaighs team is: Lorraine Flanagan, Fiona Cunningham, Sandra Crinion, Deirdre Byrne, Anne Brady, Dorothy Gorman, Mary Maher, Maeve McKeever, Margaret O’Sullivan. Coach, Greg Cunningham.’

Pal and Peadar and ‘Believe Me’

Pal McDonnell

Whatsapp Pal McDonnell

I wonder did the lads get a hit from this?

Back in 1958, Pal McDonnell (23) from Halpin Terrace (pictured) and Peadar Mooney (22) from Priest Lane wrote a song called ‘Believe Me’ and it was published in Hollywood, California and was promptly dispatched to TV and Radio Stations, Bands and Orchestras, and newspapers all over the place.

It was described as ‘a pleasing composition—something you’d find delight in listening to’ and it even made it to Radio Luxembourg around that time.

I know Pal played with the Glory Alley 5 with his brother, Tommy, in the late 50s and then moved on to the El Dorado, The Delta Boys, the Black and White Minstrels, the Boston Showband, The Sonna Boys and many more.

Still no lights

The lights in Mell

Whatsapp The lights in Mell

I THINK Mell school will be marking its 10th birthday in the not so distant future and it is incredible to think that pedestrian crossing lights outside the school have still not been switched on.

In fact, the same covers are on them, so at least they wear well!

Efforts have been made to get someone to take responsibility on turning on the lights but to no avail.

Maybe they are planning an official ‘switch on’ for the big birthday.

Millmount fun day

PUT it in the diary. There is a great family fun day planned for the Millmount complex on Sunday August 15 at 2pm.

The place should be buzzing and there is something for everyone.

By the way, don’t miss the Battle of Waterloo battlefield exhibition. It is simply amazing.

Franciscan Sr Rosa is a true inspiration

THERE was a great interview on Radio Maria recently and it featured Sister Rosa of the Franciscan Sisters of the Renewal, based in Drogheda. She spoke of her path to Drogheda and how she found God – or maybe he found her. An inspirational 24 year old and someone I hope to track down for a story shortly.

Sharon and Yasmin are international TV stars

IT was great to see a great new series on TV last week called ‘Women on the Verge’ and if course it starred two of the region’s best actors.

Sharon Horgan from Bellewstown and Yasmin Akram from Drogheda featured prominently.

Both are wonderful individuals and long may their stars burn bright.