Six local winners in 68th annual Texaco Children’s Art competition

The awarded entry from James Moonan (16) from The Arthouse. James won first prize last year, in 2020, and in 2019, second prize in 2018, and a Special Merit Award in 2017.

Proud winner: Úna McDonnell (age 7), from The Arthouse, Drogheda, is a winner in this year's 68th Texaco Children's Art Competition. She is pictured with her prize-winning work entitled ‘The Turtle & The Seahorse’ with her dad Alan, mum Nicole and older brothers Fionn (10) and Braden (9).

Proud winner: Juthika Bhakta (age 13) from The Arthouse, Drogheda, is a winner in this year's 68th Texaco Children's Art Competition. She is pictured with her prize-winning work entitled ‘Dunluce Castle’. The picture was taken at a function to announce the top winners held in Trinity College Dublin.

Six Drogheda students have won top prizes in this year’s 68th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

In the 12-13 years age category, Juthika Bhakta (13), a pupil at The Arthouse, won first prize for an artwork entitled ‘Dunluce Castle’. Juthika’s work is said by Final Adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville to “capture the raw beauty of the castle, giving it a sense of mystery as well as power”.

In the 7-8 years age category, Úna McDonnell (7), also a pupil at The Arthouse, won second prize for an artwork entitled ‘The Turtle & The Seahorse’. Úna’s piece is described by Professor Granville as being “striking for the different uses of colour in various media.”

A previous winner, Úna won a Special Merit Award in the 6 years and younger age category of last year’s Competition.

In addition, four Drogheda winners each won Special Merit Awards for artworks that Professor Granville said, “displayed high levels of skill and creativity.”

They were Patricija Didziunaite (11), from St. Paul's S.N.S., Rathmullan, and Esmae Crowley (4), Ellie Martin (7) and James Moonan (16), all from The Arthouse. No strangers to the Competition, Ellie won a Special Merit Award in last year’s 6 years and younger age category, whilst in Category G, reserved for entries from young artists of all ages with special needs, James won first prize last year, in 2020, and in 2019, second prize in 2018, and a Special Merit Award in 2017.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland, with an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955. This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Louth and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.

From 31st May to 30th June, Belfast’s Royal Ulster Academy of Arts is hosting an exhibition of the top 126 winning paintings in this year’s Competition. Admission is free and the Academy is open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9am-5pm.