Six acres of council land in Bettystown for ‘community use’

Cllr Sharon Tolan at the six acres of land near Tara Road in Bettystown which has been purchased by Meath County Council.

Now that Meath County Council has confirmed its purchase of six acres of land off the new Tara Road, Bettystown, the race will be on to find out what use it will be put to.

The announcement was made at the May meeting of Laytown-Bettystown Municipal District and the land is ear-marked for community use, so it’s hoped every stakeholder or interested party in the region will have the opportunity to lobby for its purpose.

“I have consistently raised the issue of the lack of community facilities across East Meath with Meath County Council so I am very pleased that this land has now been secured,” said Cllr Stephen McKee. “We now need to ensure that there is wide consultation within the community so that the land is put to best use for the benefit of all.'

Cllr Elaine McGinty, Cathaoirleach & Labour Councillor for East Meath & Drogheda South, said she is also delighted at the news.

“Given its central location it will make a big difference to all living in the area,” she added. “It is important now that we engage with the public, community and sporting groups to see what is needed and of most benefit to the area. I look forward to engaging with everyone on this and most importantly delivering long overdue services for the area. “

The site stretches from the temporary school building to the roundabout at the Parochial Hall and suggestions have included a theatre or new community hall.

“We will liaise with the public and local groups and organisations regarding what facilities exactly will be of most benefit to deliver, and I look forward to beginning that process as soon as possible,” said Cllr Sharon Tolan. “It’s another great day for East Meath!”