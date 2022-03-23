Situation ‘dire’ for refugees crossing border

Dundalk man Derek Moran says that conditions are ‘absolutely dire” for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

The 34-year old is working alongside volunteers from many countries who are providing assistance for the refugees as they cross the border into Poland.

"It takes them a long time to get through the border and it’s mostly women and children and older people, as men under 60 are not allowed to leave.”

He says that the volunteers help the families cross by carrying children and luggage, and assist them in accessing food, water and medicine.

‘It’s 17 degrees right now so a lot of the children are dehydrated and getting water to them is extremely important. Most people coming across need first aid and water after their journey.”

The volunteers also unload aid when it arrives from overseas and help distribute it to the refugees as they arrive.

‘We’re in Mebyka right on the border and are working with humanitarian groups from Israel and the United Sikhs. We hope to set up our own Irish stand providing food and water on the Ukrainian side of the border now that money will be coming through from our GoFundMe account.”

He says that the social media pile-on last week was ‘disgusting’ but won’t let it stop him from doing humanitarian work.

"It broke my heart. We don’t want praise, we just want to help.”