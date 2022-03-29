Sisters forced to flee war in Ukraine for a second time

“This is the second time running from war,” says 22 year old Anna Nedoskiva, the elder of two young Ukrainian sisters who have been given a warm welcome in Dundalk.

Anna and her 15 year-old sister Sofiia are staying with Harry Boland in his home at Belfry Crescent.

An embroidered sign inside the door reads ‘Cead Mile Failte’ and that is certainly the reception which they sisters got when they arrived in Dundalk on St Patrick’s Day.

Anna and Sofiia were born in in the Donbas region in south eastern Ukraine, and the family left the city of Donetsk when it came under the control of pro-Russian forces in 2014.

"This is our second time running from war” she says. “Our father was imprisoned for a year and two months in Donbas and our mother was imprisoned for a month, She lost her job and was forced to flee to Ukraine.”

"We moved to Kyiv and only last year had moved to an apartment in a small village just a short distance from the city.”

While the village has so far escaped the fighting which has engulfed parts of Kyiv and neighbouring villages, Sofiia shows a video taken from her bedroom in which missiles can be seen piercing the sky.

The sisters didn’t want to leave their parents behind and only did so when reports emerged that Russia soldiers were raping young women and girls in neighbouring villages.

‘Our dearest friend in Ukraine told us that close to the other villages, Russian soldiers were raping young girls and women,” says Anna

"Our family was really stressed and I kept saying I didn’t want to go but when we heard this, we had no choice,” she says.

They packed their bags with just a change of clothing, passports and documents, mobile phones and Sofiia’s iPad, and boarded a bus to Poland.

“It was a long journey, more than 22 hours. We started at 8am and got to the Polish border the next day and then we went to Warsaw. After that we came to Ireland.”

They came to Dundalk and stayed with a Ukrainian family that they knew.

We used to babysit their kids before they came to Ireland.”

That family are neighbour’s of Harry’s daughter and when the octogenarian heard the sisters needed somewhere to stay, he kindly offered to put them up in his home.

The sisters refer to him as ‘Mr Harry’ and it’s clear that they are already feeling at home, although they are missing their family and friends.

"We are enjoying this house – it is so cosy,” says Anna, who finished her Masters degree in psychology just a month before the Russian invasion, while Sofiia is attending St Vincent’s Secondary School where she has joined the Transition Year class.

They are naturally worried about their parents who they have had to leave behind.

“Back at home, our mother and father are both not working,” says Anna. “Our father has a driving school and our mother is a radiologist but the hospital she works in is in Kyiv and she can’t travel there is no transport, so she helps out occasionally in the small local hospital.”

They also have two grandmothers who are both living in the Donbas region. “Things are calm where they are and they are not going out but staying at home.”

"Our parents said they were worried about us and wanted us to come here and now that we are here, they are still worried about us,” says Anna.

The sisters contact their parents on a daily basis and are obviously worried about them.

"There is a huge oil base near us and it was hit by missiles and the flames lit up the sky. Whenever there are missiles, our mother and father hide in the basement. It is worse at night as that is when the planes fly overhead.”

“Obviously they are quite afraid but the fact that we are here is a great comfort to them.”

There are food shortages in the village where their parents live, with fresh bread only available one day a week.

They are, however, more worried that their parents might not be able to get the medications they need.

"Unfortunately they are not well,” says Anna. “Our father has Parkinson’s Disease and he needs a lot of medicine. Our mother had breast cancer and she still needs to take a pill every day. We don’t know if they will be able to keep getting their medicines.”

She says that their father isn’t allowed to leave the country as he is under sixty years of age and their mother wouldn’t leave without him.

"They have a really strong bond.”

They are struck by the contrast between their lives here in Ireland and that of their family and friends back in the Ukraine.

"There is so much food here, we will be getting fat!” jokes Anna. “I wish I could share this food with all our family and friends who are still in Ukraine.”

She hopes to be able to find the ingredients needed to cook authentic Ukrainian dishes so they can share them with ‘Mr Harry.’

They are both moved by the kindness and generosity of those who have welcomed to Dundalk, especially Harry and his family.

Harry says that the two young women ‘are no trouble’ and he is delighted to welcome them to his home.