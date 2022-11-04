Sinn Fein publishes plan for an ‘affordable, safer, more accessible public transport system’ for northeast

Sinn Féin TD for Louth and East Meath, Imelda Munster TD has said that the party’s plan to invest significantly in the public transport system in Louth and East Meath would drive down carbon emissions and create a safer, affordable, more accessible public transport network.

Deputy Munster said, “It’s time to invest in public transport in Louth and East Meath to deliver a system that is reliable, affordable and safe. Underinvestment in our public transport by government after government has resulted in a system that isn’t fit for purpose and people in Louth and East Meath are paying the price through unreliable, patchy services.

“Sinn Féin’s plan sets out how to secure these vital services to meet communities’ needs. We can invest in communities, deliver high-quality services and move towards a more sustainable environment.

“In order to encourage more people onto public transport, we need to address the underlying problems of cost, accessibility and safety.

“We need to see the delivery of key projects such as the next phases of the Port Access Northern Cross Route, and we need the inclusion of towns in East Meath, as well as Drogheda, in the Short Hop zone to ensure affordable train fares for the thousands of workers who commute daily.

“The price of a train journey for a family can be prohibitive, while the monthly cost of commuting is eating into the already stretched finances of workers.

“Sinn Féin are proposing to make the 20 percent fare reduction permanent and cut the cost of tickets for under 18s by 50 percent. This would make public transport more attractive and affordable, for more people.

“We are calling for the 20 percent fare reduction to be extended to Commercial Bus Operators, who provide important connectivity in the regions, but who have been forgotten about by this government.

“We also want to address the lack of public transport options. For those with a disability, using public transport can still be a nightmare. Broken lifts, inaccessible bus stops or having to give 24 hours’ notice of travel is still a reality for many.

“Over a five-year period, we would deliver the total investment needed to make our train stations, bus stations and bus stops fully wheelchair accessible.

“We also need to address the anti-social behaviour that puts people off using buses and trains. Therefore, instead of just talking about it, we have included proposals to establish a public transport policing unit.

“Our progressive proposals show that we can cut emissions, whilst also delivering social and economic benefits for citizens at the same time. Sinn Féin’s plan shows how this can be delivered. The government must now act on our proposals to overhaul public transport in Louth and East Meath and ensure it meets our community’s needs. It’s time for reliable, affordable, safe public transport.”