Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald to address People’s Assembly meeting in Louth

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald will give the opening address at the People’s Assembly for Louth, Armagh and Down on Thursday, March 30, at 7pm in the Carrickdale Hotel.

The meeting, one of a series being held around the country, give people from all sectors and sections of the community to explore the effects of the border on Louth, Armagh and Down area and discuss alternatives to help the area reach its full potential.

The assembly will also be chaired by Dr Conor Patterson, Chief Executive of Newry and Mourne Cooperative & Enterprise Agency and Director of Enterprise NI.

The panel of speakers comprises Rev Karen Sethuraman, the first female Baptist Minister in Ireland and pastor of SoulSpace Peace and Reconciliation Hub, Aidan Browne from the Regional Development Centre, DkIT, Dundalk, Gerry Murphy, Assistant General Secretary of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, and Mairead McAlinden, Former Southern Trust CEO and member of the Future of Daisy Hill Hospital lobby group.