Sinn Fein front bench re-shuffle sees Louth TD made spokesperson for European Affairs

Louth Sinn Fein TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has been given the portfolio for European Affairs following the party’s front bench re-shuffle.

Announcing details of the re-shuffle, party President Mary Lou McDonald said “This is the team that will lead Sinn Féin into the next General Election – a team full of talent, experience and ambition and bursting with the energy to deliver; a team that is ready to deliver change in government.”

“As we enter the last quarter of this government, it is clear that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are out of ideas and out of ambition. The longer they remain in office the more damage they will do. That is why we need change and a General Election as soon as possible.”

Deputy Ó Murchú, who previously held the portfolio for Communications and Broadband said ‘I am hugely honoured to be named as Spokesperson on European Affairs. It is something I have always had an interest in and I am looking forward to taking it on. I am very proud, along with my constituency colleague Imelda Munster, to be part of a vibrant and energetic Sinn Féin team heading into the next election, delivering on the issues that matter to people and working for a united Ireland’.