Singing star Mary Duff traumatised by harrowing Ardee car park robbery

International singing star Mary Duff has spoken about what she has described as a ‘harrowing’ experience’ in Ardee on Thursday night when her handbag was snatched from her car as she left the car park of Spar in the Main Street.

The Meath native says she didn’t sleep a wink that night, as she described the shock of confronting her thief as he made off with her belongings.

“I got the absolute fright of my life, especially as I thought it must have been someone messing,” she told the Drogheda Independent. “I had just come out of Spar supermarket and was sitting in my car, when a young guy with a hoodie and mask came up to the car opened the door and swiped my hand bag. It happened so quickly that I was unable to react, and by the time I did, he was running off towards the old Credit Union car park, where he fled in a car with two others.”

The terrifying incident happened at around 8.30pm, and Mary says she never would have imagined something like this would happen to her in Ardee.

""I have been all over the world, and nothing like this has ever happened to me,” she says. “You think in somewhere like Ardee you know everyone, and you would be safe, but obviously this isn’t the case. With everything that’s going on with violence against women at the moment, it just shows you that you can’t let your guard down for a minute.”

The bag was a leopard skin type hold-all style, the type you would hook over a wheelie airport bag.

"Like most women, I carried everything but the kitchen sink in my handbag but it’s not just losing the usual credit cards, money, passport and driving licence, there are so many very personal items were also stolen that are very important and sentimental to me,” explains Mary. “There was a statue of St Martin, that I have carried in my bag for years and take everywhere with me. These young lads don’t understand what they’re doing – it’s not just stealing some money; I couldn’t sleep at all that night and I definitely won’t feel safe again in my car.”

This is the second incident like this that has allegedly taken place in the area in the last few days.

"I met a man whose mother was robbed in her own driveway in Ardee, two nights before I was, and she got an awful fright too,” adds Mary. “I was very traumatised as a result of the robbery and I want to thank the local people who had witnessed what happened and gave chase and also the local Gardaí who arrived on the scene very quickly, and were so good helping me to cancel cards and things.”

Mary would love to get her bag back, and hopes it was just dumped in a hedge somewhere with her belongings intact.

Any information or Dashcam footage please contact local Ardee Garda station 041-687-1134.