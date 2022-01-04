If you’re on the hunt for unique jewellery or something a little different, a great place to start is SimplyByColm.

Colm McDonnell, 27, is a Drogheda native who set up his own small business during the pandemic. He designs and hand makes or assembles his own jewellery.

He decided to pursue this adventure during a time when there was simply nothing else to do, “it allowed me to reflect on who I was and who I want to be, to remember the strength in being different, and the freedom in letting my creative side out.”

"Growing up I was always different, from being openly gay despite all negativity, to the more extravagant way of presenting myself to the world – be it through my hair colour, clothing style or my taste in jewellery (anything studded with chains, and it was mine!).”

Colm focuses on creating pieces with natural stone which have their own individual meaning. A stone he incorporates into his pieces is Sodalite, representing clarity, wisdom and creativity.

In the New Year, Colm aims to introduce sterling silver and handmade wire pieces.

His pieces can be shopped online at ShopinIreland.ie, a new platform with a wide range of small businesses. He hopes to travel around Ireland attending various markets and fairs to showcase his pieces. Otherwise, he can be found on social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, through @SimplybyColm.

"I don’t think Simply by Colm will ever be a name you will see on shop windows; however, I do see it being its own independent name and in time I may even start a clothing line. But that is the beauty of starting your own business doing something you are passionate about, you can have an idea of where you want it to go but you can never know for sure what is going to happen.”