Síle’s busy retirement takes her from teacher to therapist to thespian

From classroom to food truck, Dundalk woman Síle Uí Chiaráin is relishing retirement.

Síle retired in December 2020, having worked as a teacher for thirty years, and is now selling burgers from a food truck in the fictional village of Ros na Rún!

She had already trained as a psychotherapist before she retired from Realt na Mara and another new career beckoned when she landed the plum role as the sassy Crystal Derrane in the popular Irish language soap Ros na Run.

“I loved teaching, I was born to teach and I worked in primary education for thirty years, but acting is now my passion,” says Síle .

She grew up in Louth village and trained as a teacher in St Patrick’s Teaching Training College in the ‘80s.

“I started my career in Realt na Mara where I taught for two years and I then taught in the Gaelscoil for a number of years before going to Scoil Eoin Baiste. I then went back to Realt na Mara and was deputy principal of the Senior School.”

Having retrained as a psychotherapist, she was able to use her experience as an educator to deliver one-to-one therapy, coaching, training and workshops

"Education is what I do, teaching and learning are my core values.”

She launched her own podcast and made her broadcasting debut on Voice America’s Empowerment Channel. She has also been appointed Irish ambassador to The Human Contract and will host the foundation’s TV show in the not so distant future.

The most exciting move, however, has seen her embarking on a career in acting, something which was prompted by her eldest son Seán Óg Cairns, a professional actor who made his debut on the stage of An Tain Arts Centre.

Sean, who has appeared in a number of productions with the Disney Channel, including Find Me In Paris, and is now working on a couple of programmes for Netflix, played a big part in Síle ’s decision to try her hand at acting.

"He encouraged me to follow my dream into acting. It was a lovely turn of events as I had encouraged him when he was a child and now he has supported me in this third chapter of my life.”

She is delighted to have got a part in the long-running Ros na Rún, which is the single biggest independent production in the history of Irish television, screened on TG4.

First screened in 1996, the soap is filmed in Spiddal and has welcomed many famous names including Daniel O’Donnell and Fiachna O Braoináin of the Hot House Flowers.

It has a loyal audience who have welcomed the arrival of the glamorous Crystal, wife of publican Sonny Derrane, played by the well-known Irish actor Paraic Breathnach, who is a founder member of Galway’s Macnas theatre.

Crystal promises to liven things up as she stands by her man through thick and thin, even if it means selling burgers from a food truck.

When she’s not acting or making podcasts, Síle enjoys being out in the great outdoors, going for walks in the beautiful countryside around her Kilkerley home, hillwalking, and is also an avid reader.

She is married to Martin Cairns, who with her two sons Seán Óg and Oisin, accompanied her to the INTO presentations on Friday night.