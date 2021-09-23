‘Should I scout for potholes from Clogherhead to Cooley?’

The criteria for reporting damage to vehicles from potholes and bad road condition was queried at the council’s September meeting.

Cllr.Tom Cunningham explained that he had received numerous calls from people during the summer months who had made reports to the new IPB (Irish Public Bodies) app, and were told that this particular pothole hadn’t been reported to Louth County Council.

"So it seems that what people are being told is that they can’t claim because they hadn’t reported the pothole beforehand.”

“Does this mean that if I leave Clogherhead on a Sunday, and I head for Cooley, that I must go scouting for potholes along the way in case I do damage to my car, and I hadn’t reported the pothole? It doesn’t make sense.”

He asked if it meant that councillors had to sit at council meetings, and highlight every road and every pothole across the county.

"You’d end up speaking for a half and hour on the R166 alone. What is the criteria?Who put it in place? Can we get a copy of it as councillors so that when people are phoning us we can tell them what the criteria is?”

Director of Service Catherine Duff said that the role of IPB is to determine any negligence on the part of the council.

"If there hasn’t been any negligence on the part of the council then it is absolutely right that they wouldn’t be paying out any money.”

"So does that mean we do have to come into every meeting and report every single pothole?” asked Cllr. Cunningham.

Ms. Duff said IPB will deal with any issues of negligence only.

Cllr. Cunningham asked what is the criteria for making a claim, and heard that it was all based around negligence.

Ms. Duff added that the council’s priority was to ‘robustly defend claims’.

Chief Executive said there was no particular set criteria, and that all claims were looked at on an individual basis.