Should have gone to Croke Park! Specsavers teams up with GAA

Mattock Rangers GAA club teamed up recently with Specsavers Drogheda in a heartwarming initiative that aims to reconnect older and more vulnerable people within the GAA community.

As part of the initiative, Specsavers Drogheda provided a €500 bursary fund to the Collon-based club to bring the elderly and more vulnerable in the local community to the Dublin versus Donegal Allianz League game.

The initiative was to give people who may have fallen out of the habit of going to GAA games in recent years and who otherwise might not attend a GAA game, the opportunity to attend and enjoy a day out watching their favourite sport.

‘I would like to thank all the staff at Specsavers Drogheda for facilitating a great day trip to Croke Park for all members of our community for the Dublin Vs Donegal clash,” said Joe Devlin, Health and Wellbeing Officer at Mattock Rangers GAA club. “It was a great day out and one which our community members will remember.’

Those who attended the game expressed their enjoyment of the day and extended their thanks to the staff at Specsavers Drogheda and Mattock Rangers GAA club for organising a great day out.

‘Looking out for our community is so important to us, so this was another way for us to help those who may have been shielding during the pandemic and to encourage them to re-connect with the wider society and get back to enjoying the activities they love the most, added Specsavers Chairperson and Specsavers Drogheda director, Kerril Hickey. “We were delighted to work with Mattock Rangers GAA club on this initiative and we hope that everyone enjoyed the day.’

She said they look forward to welcoming new and existing customers from the GAA community in store soon

‘Our customers are at the heart of our Drogheda store and our older customers are a key focus for us,” Kerril continued. “We know that regular social interaction and the forming of relationships and connecting within social networks generates higher levels of physical and mental wellbeing in older people which is why we were delighted to work with our local GAA club on this particular Initiative.’

