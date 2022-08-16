Shortfalls in Louth and Meath TUSLA services in HIQA report

HIQA carried out an inspection on the child protection and welfare service provided by the Child and Family Agency (Tusla) in the Louth Meath service area.

A Health Information & Quality Authority (HIQA) inspection on the child protection and welfare service provided by the Child and Family Agency (Tusla) in the Louth Meath service area has found that staff shortages are being blamed for shortfalls in the service.

The inspection found that management systems could not ensure that children and families received a timely service in line with legislation, policy, regulations and standards.

There could be a wait of up to 10 months to be allocated for enquiry.

The service area could not provide adequate assurances on the safety of their service. There was a shortfall in resources to meet the demands of the service.

Significant improvements were required in the monitoring and oversight of waitlisted cases, including the quality of safety planning, so as to ensure that children and families were safe while they waited for a service.

According to the report, there were gaps in the monitoring and oversight of waitlisted cases, including the quality of safety planning.

There were delays in response times for children and families, who were waiting prolonged periods for preliminary enquiries and initial assessments. The service were not timely at effecting change so as to ensure that children and families received a a child protection and welfare service in line with standard business processes.

The service had clear governance arrangements and established strategic and operational plans in place. Issues impacting on compliance with standards were not effectively responded to and did not ensure timely management of risks.

Delays in responding to the needs of children and families requiring a child protection and welfare service existed and measures implemented to address delays in response times for preliminary enquiries and initial assessment were not effective.

Assurances were sought from the area manager on a number of areas of practice following this inspection including, on the effective monitoring and review of cases awaiting allocation and actions taken to mitigate potential risks to the safety, protection and welfare of children while they awaited allocation.

However assurances returned, as to the overall safety of the service, were not adequate and risks within the service were escalated to the National Office of Tusla for further assurances

The area manager also outlined the challenges the service faced in trying to ensure a timely and effective service to children and families, which she identified were as a result of staffing vacancies and resourcing issues.

However, the service area was under pressure as staff vacancies impacted on services delivered to children and families. This occurred despite the best efforts of the management team, including workforce analysis, meetings with HR and participation in a national recruitment and retention forum. At the time of the inspection, the child protection and welfare service had nine vacancies as well as five staff on maternity leave.

The area manager acknowledged that they were not adhering to Tusla’s national standard business processes and did not have the resources to ensure compliance.

This risk was regularly discussed at governance meetings and risk escalated to senior management.