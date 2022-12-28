Shop Local vouchers keep €2million in Dundalk economy

Una McGoey, the new President of Dundalk Chamber of Commerce

Dundalk Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Local gift vouchers kept €2million in the town’s economy in 2022.

Una McGoey President of Dundalk Chamber revealed that sales of the Shop Local Gift Vouchers have hit an unbelievable record of €2 million worth of Shop Local Gift Vouchers sold in 2022.

That brings total sales to over €7 million since their launch, an unbelievable amount in such a short period of time.

This hugely successfully initiative was launched just over seven years ago as a way of supporting local retailers and businesses.

Una thanked the business community of Dundalk for getting behind this scheme and buying the vouchers for their staff this Christmas.

"These sales would not have happened if it has not been for the good will of the business community who see the value in keeping money in the locality,” Una said. “Stopping the flow of money from the town has been our priority.”

She also thanked members of the public who bought the vouchers and kept it local this Christmas.

“This initiative was set up to help keep money and protect local jobs within the local economy. The Chamber plan is to grow sales even more in 2023!”

Paddy Malone PRO of Dundalk Chamber observed that the vouchers the give the receiver “the gift of choice as they can be spent in toy shops, supermarkets, restaurants, hair salons, gift stores, gyms, beauticians, clothes shops, and much more.

He added that the vouchers can be redeemed in a wide range of businesses including 350 shops in the Dundalk area.

“The vouchers now come in a €5 denomination as well as €10, €20 and €50’s. They are an ideal gift all year round for birthdays, weddings, communions, confirmations, competitions, retirements and staff rewards.

“The beauty of these vouchers is that they do not expire, and the shops get the full amount back. They do not lose value over time.”

Vouchers are available to buy in Grants, St, Michael Smyth’s. Francis St, Central News,Clanbrassil St, Centra Blackrock, Sheelans’, Riverstown, Finnegans, Louth Village, Flanagan’s Mace on the Dublin Rd. and Pats Gift Shop & Victory Centra in Dunleer, Valentines Centra in Carlingford and Lush, Barrys Shop Grange , Dundalk Credit Union Market St and The Ramparts.

“Two recent tax changes are worth noting,” Paddy said. “First, the maximum an employer can give in a year is €1,000 and secondly this can be split into two payments. Therefore, an employer could give €500 now and €500 at summer holidays or another special occasion to say thank you.”

The vouchers can also be purchased online on www.shoplocal.dundalk.ie - there is no charge for delivery, as well as directly from the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Office by calling Brenda on Tel: 042 9336343 or email accounts@dundalk.ie

To check out the full list of outlets that redeem the Shop Local Gift Vouchers visit http://shoplocal.dundalk.ie “