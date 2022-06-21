Shock at ‘organ harvesting’ claim by woman to gardai in Drogheda

Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall at the 'Taste of Nations' Hands 4 Unity event at the weekend. She says we alll must welcome new communities and offer supports.

There has been widespread shock in the local community after a woman in Drogheda reported to Gardai that she had been illegally trafficked and held against her will at a house in the town, and her captors had spoken of ‘harvesting her organs’.

Gardai confirmed they are investigating her claims, and carried out a number of house searches in the town, and the woman, said to be in her 20s, is being cared for by the State.

"Gardaí in Drogheda have received a report from a female non-national as described. This report is currently being assessed,” said a garda spokeswoman.

“The woman in this case is being supported by An Garda Síochána and is receiving other appropriate state supports at this time. Owing to the nature of the case we won’t be commenting at this time”.

Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall says this is of major concern, and we should all be vigilant and welcoming to our new communities, supporting them with integration.

"We think these things aren’t happening in Ireland, but they are right here on our doorsteps and we have to be extremely vigilant, and looking out for vulnerable people like this,” says Mayor Hall, who recently attended a meeting with local gardai to address a series of attacks on women in Drogheda.

"We don’t have the black market for the sort of thing that developing countries would have, so it’s very frightening to think it might take place here,” adds the Labour councillor. “That woman was exceptionally brave to risk her life in coming forward, and we welcome the Coercive Control legislation that is now in place for women who are being controlled in any way.”

She also said new communities and non-nationals should be more aware of the support services available to them locally.

“I was at the Hands 4 Unity event ‘Taste of Nations’ at the weekend, and we have a vibrant diverse community, but there are still gaps in getting them the help they need to integrate, and things like human trafficking should not be able to go on under our noses.”

Drogheda Women and Children’s Refuge said if they received any reports of this kind, they would contact gardai for them to investigate.

Two weeks ago, a 'significant' number of illegal immigrants, said to have been brought from South America, were discovered in Duleek, Co. Meath as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

Speaking on LMFM on Monday, Danielle McLaughlin from Ruhama said the threat of organ harvesting is ‘very unusual’.

"We were shocked to hear that and gardai are investigating that it could be used to coerce the women into other activities, usually for sexual exploitation,” she said. “If you have suspicions about any illegal activity or control of women, don’t hesitate to contact gardai.”

If you have any information, contact Drogheda Garda station in complete confidence on 041 9874200 or Ruhama on 01 836 0292.