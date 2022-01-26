Sheridan hopes room in the budget for Collon traffic calming

Local Councillor John Sheridan has reiterated calls for further traffic calming in Collon village as the annual council budget is announced.

He visited Collon recently and spoke to concerned residents about the ongoing traffic issues. “Works completed in 2021 are welcome but are just the beginning of what we need to be far more control of on traffic in the village,” he said. “Now with COVID restrictions changing, we can expect far more traffic on the roads. I hope that as much of the new €3.5m roads allocation as possible can go to Collon.”

At the recent council meeting, Cllr Sheridan raised the issue of new parking bays and asked for lines to ensure cars are parked parallel to the footpaths to help visibility of cars turning onto the N2.

"The N2 continues to be a significant issue with trucks and HGVs a constant feature. The speed on Drogheda street is also a continued concern,” he added.

"I understand that €3.5m has been allocated from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to Louth for 2022 works on national roads. I welcome news from the council that Collon will be included in the funding. Hopefully we will see pedestrian lights installed this year as well as continued traffic calming."