‘’She said I had a pretty face, but I had absolutely destroyed it’’: Life is not boring when you’re Baz Black 

Jamie Winston, daughter of the much acclaimed actor Ray Winston, on set for the new feature film Pulcinella with Baz. Expand
Hubert Murphy

BAZ Black (37) has walked the lines between acceptance, curiosity, prejudice and personal choice for many years. Each day might bring something new in his life, a smile of admiration from one person, a snide remark from another. Life is not boring when you’re Baz Black. Baz has tattoos covering a large part of his body, they are obvious signs of his individuality, but they were always meant to be part of him, not to be an opportunity for others to express their feelings at how he looks.

Recently, two people he didn’t know came up to him and made comments about how he looks.

In one case, he had just arrived on set for his latest production and an elderly lady stopped him to say she was ‘disgusted’ at how he looked.
‘Then she gave me the best back handed compliment,’ he says. ‘She said I had a pretty face, but I had absolutely destroyed it. I just thanked her for the compliment.’

