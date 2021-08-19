‘’She said I had a pretty face, but I had absolutely destroyed it’’: Life is not boring when you’re Baz Black 

BAZ Black (37) has walked the lines between acceptance, curiosity, prejudice and personal choice for many years. Each day might bring something new in his life, a smile of admiration from one person, a snide remark from another. Life is not boring when you’re Baz Black. Baz has tattoos covering a large part of his body, they are obvious signs of his individuality, but they were always meant to be part of him, not to be an opportunity for others to express their feelings at how he looks.

Recently, two people he didn’t know came up to him and made comments about how he looks.

In one case, he had just arrived on set for his latest production and an elderly lady stopped him to say she was ‘disgusted’ at how he looked.

‘Then she gave me the best back handed compliment,’ he says. ‘She said I had a pretty face, but I had absolutely destroyed it. I just thanked her for the compliment.’

Baz has grown accustomed to such ‘meetings’ - and finds it strange perhaps how people feel the need to challenge him.

‘As humans our natural instinct is to judge aesthetically, we all do it whether it’s conscious or subconscious. Unfortunately, there are people who feel the need to voice their opinion if what they see doesn’t fit into the mould that they have been conditioned to like or accept, and that can be anything from race, colour or creed.

‘These days it is all too easy to sit behind a computer screen and spout hate and prejudice without any repercussions, these people are known as keyboard warriors. I personally face a lot of this through social media and I used to let it bother me and would reply but I quickly realised giving these strangers your time and energy is detracting from your life and giving them the attention, they so badly crave, So now I have a strict delete and block policy but I also don’t read any comments anymore, which is unfortunate as I don’t get to see the positive ones either.

‘Then there are people who voice their opinion in person. Being heavily tattooed this is a regular occurrence. I am somewhat of a walking contradiction as I hate the attention that looking this way brings, but I did it for myself and not for the approval of others, and yes there is the argument of, ‘you tattooed your face so you have to deal with the repercussions’ -, but I would argue that these repercussions are human made boundaries that have been set out by the socially acceptable way you must look.

‘For example, I hear phrases like ‘You would never get a job working in a bank’ which is a complete benign way of thinking, if someone is qualified for a job then this ideal of what a customer may or may not like to see should not determine your acceptance. It is hard for some people to wrap their heads around that statement as years and years of being told this job title requires you to fit into a certain mould is not just going to go away overnight, but I would at least ask for them to step back and think objectively about how ridiculous it actually is. Gladly things are starting to, slowly, change as regards acceptance and equality.’

He says he knows people are curious and want to ask questions about his look, ‘but when that crosses over to disrespect it’s where I firmly draw the line,’ he states.

‘Naturally, you highlight these things as a way of reaching out to others - as you have always done - to help those who might not have the strength or presence to reply back.

‘To be honest sometimes I hesitate to post about situations I have to deal with as I don’t want to come across as moaning or attention seeking, I mean there are people way worse off than I am but when I do post about it the amount of messages I receive is unbelievable so if my negative situations can help somebody in any way to be their true selves then I put my own reservations aside and am so glad I can help in some small way.’

Down the years, people have confronted him, but he’s more than able to stand up for himself - as long as he can keep his temper in check.

‘I have been in many verbal and even physical confrontations over the years. I have always had a wicked temper so I have to be very careful these days as it could possibly jeopardise the carer that I have built for myself. I do find it funny that people always seem shocked that you would stand up for yourself and not let them express their negative opinion of you.’

He knows it is easy to say be yourself and ignore others, but people should take that path if they can.

‘Do you really want to look back on your life and regret suppressing yourself for fear of what strangers, who mean absolutely nothing to you, think about you? Yes, the opinions of loved ones and family may matter but really the only opinion that truly matters is your own. If you are happy and express that however you choose you will attract likeminded people. In my experience the nicest people you will meet are the free-spirited artistic ones because they are being true to themselves. Do not entertain any hate on social media, block and delete anybody trying to impose their negative energy. I implore anyone that may be living in fear to reveal their true selves to the world, trust me it may be hard but in the long run you will be so happy you did.’

He has seen it all when it comes to prejudice - once refused membership to a gym in Dublin - (he’s now a qualified fitness instructor so), while a ‘disgusted’ diner once asked for him to be moved to a different table in a restaurant.

Baz’s career in the acting world has certainly not been hampered by his style, enjoying the fruits of his hard work on an international scale at the moment.

‘When I’m on set, whether it’s in front of the camera or working behind it, it’s the one place I feel like I truly belong. Being surrounded by likeminded creative people all working towards the same goal is the best feeling in the world. Because of my image I do get typecast as the bad guy a lot and these roles are super fun to play but I have also been breaking down boundaries for many years to show there is more versatility to my acting work. This is part of the reason I founded my production company ‘Sure Look Productions’ and wrote and cast myself in roles I wouldn’t necessarily get seen for and these won awards and opened up new opportunities for me.’

He has worked hard in the game for years, building his reputation.

‘I have just wrapped on a brilliant feature film that will be released in cinemas next year. I am in a new crime TV series called ‘KIN’ with Aiden Gillen and that airs in September. A film I acted in two years ago called ‘Dredges’ by Patrick McKnight is finally getting released next month. Next, I head to Pinewood Studios in London to film ‘Uncaged’ where I play an MMA fighter, and then I film two Sci-fi style films, Wesley Grogans ‘Centauri’ and John Sweeneys ‘Dystopian Now’ so a busy year ahead.

‘We are also really busy with Sure Look Productions, our latest film that I wrote and directed called ‘Merrow’ which is about a Mermaid and Irish Mythology and based on stories my Grandad used to tell me as a kid, is doing really well on the film festival circuit and has picked up many awards, including the overall award at ‘The Shot by the Sea Festival’. We actually fly out to the ‘Barcelona Film Festival’ next month as we are nominated for ‘Best European Short’ and ‘Best Director’

He has also written a comedy series called ‘Just Messin’ and he’ll be shooting the next episode soon.

But next year will see him take another giant step, his script for ‘Dublin Crust’ - his debut feature film - accepted as part of a competition by top producers.

‘It’s very loosely based on a notorious punk band I drummed with for many years so I was able to draw from personal experience and incorporate it into this story I wanted to tell. The tag line description for the film is ‘Dublin Crust’ is like ‘Trainspotting’ meets ‘The Commitments’ and has an illegitimate love child with ‘The Full Monty’.

In the future, he’d love to get a regular slot on a BBC drama like ‘Line of Duty’ and last year was actually out in Hollywood and then Covid hit. ‘It is a tough place to crack but I will be back someday soon. I hope to grow and develop my production company and perhaps lean more into the Director role in my later years.’

Many young filmmakers and actors will make their own path in the business, but what advice would he give?

‘It is a super tough industry but never let anyone tell you that you can’t. If it’s possible join a theatre group or enrol in some acting classes even if its part time, then get out and shoot your own stuff. Technology is so readily available now, you can even shoot on your phone, so gather a group of actors, write your script and get filming. It doesn’t matter if it’s bad, it is the best learning tool you can use.

‘Student films are always looking for cast and crew, be prepared to work for free for the first few years but gaining that showreel footage is imperative to show casting directors what you can do. Auditions these days have largely gone self-tape submissions so make sure you know how to do this properly, there are plenty of YouTube videos out there. It may take years but if you are willing to keep going when others around you are giving up then your chance will come.

‘I was told in acting college that some people shouldn’t write their own scripts, but three films, 56 laurels and 17 Awards has proved them wrong, so be wary of those people that want to pass their insecurities on to you. And lastly have fun with it, it’s the best job in the world.’

