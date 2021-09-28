Sharon Corr releases her third studio album

Sharon Corr, a quarter of the famous Dundalk musical family, has released her third studio album ‘The Fool and The Scorpion’.

Now based in Madrid, this is her first studio album in eight years and the first since the breakdown of her marriage to Belfast barrister Gavin Bonner, who is now in a relationship with the Queen of Spain’s younger sister.

In an exclusive interview with The Sunday World, she describes writing ‘The Fool and The Scorpion’ while in floods of tears.

"The first song I released, The Fool And The Scorpion, is a very angry song. It's the story of me going through a very tumultuous episode in my life. I wrote it in July 2019 and it was the last song I wrote for the record.

"It literally just fell out of me because I had experienced something extremely painful the day before.

"It's sort of a pain that…we all go through pain in life, and then sometimes you get hit with a pain that you think, 'I can't really cope with this.' But somehow you know that you will, but it can be extremely difficult."

While she said that she doesn’t believe in discussing her personal life, the Spanish media have drawn attention to the title track which includes the words “The twisted sister of the Queen and the chameleon, the fool and the scorpion, I am free, I have been reborn.”

Speaking about the album on her social media, she said that the album represented a long and very worthwhile jour ney which was joyful in many ways as it is always a great joy for her to make music . “To describe it, I would say it’s a journey through my life from 2015 to 2019, and all the experiences those years brought me.​​​​​ Whether they were good or bad experiences, whether they were moments of anger, frustration, moments of magic, moments of laughter, moments of laughing at myself, or moments of just wanting to be rescued from some awful thing going on.

She said it was an album of pure truths. ‘Every song is my truth. I didn’t hold back in any way. It’s not exactly literal, it’s metaphorical.’ She hoped that listeners would enjoy it and that it would bring them comfort.