Sexual offenders system in place and all reports taken very seriously, says Chief Superintendent

The Joint Policing Committee was told that Dundalk gardai take all reports of sexual offending seriously.

Any reports regarding sexual offending are taken seriously and a sexual offenders management system is in place within An Garda Siochana, Supt Charlie Armstrong told last week’s meeting of the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee.

He was responding to comments by Mr John Temple of the Public Participation Network who said that there had been a lot of concern following a recent incident in which a man was following women at a beach and another in which it emerged that a convicted sex offender was living in Co Louth.

He asked that some campaign be put in place to put the public at ease that the gardai are closely monitoring such individuals.

Director of Service Paddy Donnelly told him that the JPC wasn’t an appropriate forum to raise the issue and it was important for them to maintain protocol.

Mr Temple protested that he didn’t identify anyone. He was calling for increased CCTV provision as he had been contacted by people who were concerned. He believed that it was an issue which fell within the remit of the JPC.

Supt Armstrong said that the gardai don’t comment on individual cases.

However, he pointed out that there was a sexual offenders system in place and that any reports are taken very seriously.