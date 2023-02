Official Garda vehicles and privately owned vehicles were damaged at Dundalk Garda Station overnight.

Several cars parked outside Dundalk Garda Station were vandalised overnight. It’s understood that both patrol cars and privately owned cars were keyed.

Gardaí confirmed that they are investigating a number of incidents of criminal damage which occurred outside Dundalk Garda Station in the early hours of this morning.

There have been no arrests. Investigations are ongoing.