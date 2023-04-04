Seven things to do with the kids around Louth during the Easter holidays

1 Kids Easter Disco in aid of NECRET (North East cancer research and education trust) takes place in the Hamilton Suite of the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dundalk on Easter Sunday at 3pm. This event promises to be a fun-filled afternoon of dancing, games, and Easter-themed activities for children of all ages, Admission is €5 per child.

2 Children can take part in Easter clay making workshops with artist Maureen Finn in the Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda. Limited places available on Thursday April 13, from 11am to 12:30pm. Places are €8 per child, materials fully included. For further information please telephone the gallery reception on T| 041-9803311 or email| info@highlanes.ie

3 Explore the beautiful Cooley mountains with experienced walking guide Anam Tours with a weekend of Easter walks. Saturday’s Cross to Cross Walk is a challenging seven- hour hike on Saturday, while on Sunday there is an opportunity to hike to the top of Slieve Foy, Monday’s walk, Booleys in the Cooleys, follows some of the lesser known paths on the mountains. Full details and booking on www.anamtours.ie

4 Cirque, the award-winning, smash-hit circus musical that is fun for all the family, is at the TLT Drogheda on Friday April 7 with performances at 3pm and 7.30pm. Booking at www.thetlt.ie

5 The Carlingford Lough Ferry is back so why not take a trip across the Lough and visit Cranfield Alpacas who have Easter Eggs for everyone who books an alpaca trek. Check out www.carlingfordferry.com and https://cranfieldalpacas.com/easter-2023

6 Marshes Shopping Centre Dundalk are hosting an EG’STRA special Easter Event on Saturday from 12pn to 3pm with a fun filled day of kid’s activities, tasty treats, face painting and a visit from the Easter Bunny

7 Waterstones Drogheda are holding Easter Card making, Easter egg decorating and a very special Easter themed storytime in their shop in Scotchhall on Saturday from 11am.