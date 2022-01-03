Seven people killed on Louth’s roads in 2021

RSA report finds significant reduction in deaths on Irish roads across 2021

There were fewer road fatalities in Louth in 2021 than the previous year, according to the latest figures from the Road Safety Authority.

Seven people lost their lives on the county’s road last year, compared to nine in 2020.

Nationally, a total of 130 people died in 119 fatal road collisions in 2021 compared to 146 deaths in 135 fatal road collisions in 2020. This represents 16 fewer deaths or an 11% drop in road fatalities compared to last year. It was a record low, making it the safest year since road deaths were first recorded in 1959.

The figures were published by the Road Safety Authority, following an analysis of provisional fatal collision reports by An Garda Síochána.

Of fatalities, 24% occurred on an urban road and 76% occurred on a rural road.

Of the 84 drivers and passengers killed, 37 (44%) were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision; 24 (29%) were not wearing a seatbelt; and for the remaining 23 fatalities, it is not yet known (27%).

The figures show that April (18), July (17) and August (22) had the highest number of fatalities.

Tuesday (23) was the most dangerous day in 2021, followed by Monday (21), Thursday (21) and Saturday (21).

45% of fatalities occurred between 12pm and 8pm