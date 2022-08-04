Seven drivers arrested in Louth over the Bank Holiday weekend

An Garda Síochána will this week continue to operate high visibility checkpoints nationally in an effort to save lives.

A total of seven drivers in Louth were arrested across the August bank holiday weekend as a result of a garda national road safety campaign in conjunction with the RSA, TII and GoSafe.

Six were arrested for Drink/Drug Driving and one Disqualified Driver. A number of cars were also seized for various offences.

This campaign included the rollout of a large number of Life Saver measures on national roads. These measures included an increase of MIT checkpoints, higher visibility of Gardaí on roads, and a targeted social media campaign with an aim to raise road safety awareness.

Some notable detections from this campaign were as a result of Lifesaver Operations in Louth which saw approximately 30 high visibility MIT checkpoints and resulted in over 325 drivers tested for Drugs/Alcohol.

The days after a bank holiday weekend can see an increased risk for road traffic fatalities and this campaign aims to reduce road deaths.

An Garda Síochána will this week continue to operate high visibility checkpoints nationally in an effort to save lives.

An Garda Síochána will release detailed data on detections for the August bank holiday weekend in the coming days.