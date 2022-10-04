Setting sail on Harbour Master role as new incumbent begins

This week, Drogheda Port says farewell to one of its highest-ranking officials, as Capt. Martin Donnelly retires from his role as Harbour Master after almost 30 years in the post.

The new incumbent Capt. Laurence Kirwan has been shadowing his predecessor for the past year, and is looking forward to the challenge, while Capt Donnelly is proud of his time at the helm.

“Although there has been a natural harbour at Drogheda for centuries – legend has it St Patrick landed at Colpe in 432 A.D. and in 937 A.D - the working port as we know it was established around 1790, and as far as I know, there have been Harbour Masters since then, but I couldn’t tell you which number I am,” says Capt Donnelly.

“The original concept of the role was the regulation of the harbour, as the port is a public entity, with people using it for commerce, so there must be a structure, or it would be a free-for-all. The primary operational responsibilities are to ensure the port’s marine activities operate safely and efficiently, but now it has a much broader role, encompassing development in the port, licensing and planning and dealing with customers”.

The management of the port began a new era in 1997 when the Drogheda Harbour Commissioners were dissolved after over 200 years and the port became a new commercial semi-state company, Drogheda Port Company.

“There is always a cross-over period, as there is so much to learn, and I started on November 2nd 1992, as the Harbour Master Designate, with the then incumbent Capt. Bill Hanrahan until I took over on March 2nd 1993,” he explains. “When I began, it was a very different port to now, but I have been lucky to be here for the greatest transition and restructuring, with the construction of Tom Roe’s point in 2000 which can accept much bigger ships.”

Old photographs of the town will show eight or nine ships tied up at the North Quay, suggesting a much busier port, but Capt. Donnelly points out the evolution of the cargo ship, and how much cargo it can hold.

“Now we only accommodate three ships in the town at any one time, but the tonnage has increased dramatically, with the port doing upward of 1.5m tonnes per annum, over 800 ships or 1,600 movements, with the highest number 25 ships in a week, so it still is very busy,” explains Capt. Donnelly. Originally from George’s Street, Capt. Donnelly is married to Christine Murphy, and they have three children, and he is a Master Mariner, a requirement to become a Harbour Master.

“My father Arthur sailed in the yacht club, and I was heavily involved in the canoe club when I was growing up, but there were no other sea-farers in the family before me,” he says. “I got my Master’s ticket in 1987 and started on a ship called the Rathdown from Dublin, but then spent many years in the Far East, before coming ashore – first of all to replace the sad passing of pilot Jim Reynolds in 1992 - and then winning the Harbour Master competition.”

There has been criticism over the years that the River Boyne is not utilised for leisure or retails purposes more, however Capt. Donnelly says there are good reasons for that.

“We have supported events like the Maritime Festival, the Boyne Swim, bringing boats to the canal, but leisure pursuits are very difficult, because the Boyne is tidal and that is a big drawback,” says the outgoing Harbour Master. “For two weekends, you have very low water, which is not good for getting boats in, and that’s followed by high water, and getting in and out to sea is also a big challenge.”

He says there isn’t the demand to supply the expensive marina facilities, and other groups based along the river have also fallen foul of interest dying out.

“The demise of the rowing club or tennis club is because the community used to all be based in the town, and now people travel and leave, and aren’t interested in getting up early to canoe, sail or row,” he explains.

“Drogheda Port is a strong supporter of the current rowing club, and sponsors several of the cups.”

Another more recent criticism has come from the foundering of the Hebble Sand dredger at the North Quay after lying dormant for ten years, with the blame being laid squarely at the feet of Drogheda Port.

"The Hebble is not the first vessel to founder in Drogheda Port – in my time we’ve had five vessels founder and we’ve dealt with it,” he says. “I accept some people will have a view on its aesthetics, but it should be kept in context.”

One of the abiding hopes for many people in the town is the construction of a second bridge, which many have thought structurally impossible from an engineering or logistical point of view, but Capt. Donnelly is quick to dispel that myth.

“I don’t see any reason why there can’t be another bridge, but cost-wise it won’t happen,” he says. “Drogheda seems to find it very hard to get infrastructural funding, for some reason, but from our perspective, we could have vessel access at another location, but the cost of a rising bridge would be prohibitive.”

The impending commencement of the Port Access Northern Cross Route will be a major boost in terms of diverting traffic away from the centre of town and is welcomed by Capt Donnelly and his successor.

“There is a disconnect in terms of the provision of infrastructure and to have a port without a defined access defies logic, but It's on the way now, and Drogheda town centre will benefit from it,” he says. “Likewise, when the deep-water port at Bremore, Balbriggan is complete, we won’t lose traffic, as it is a port for a different scale of ship.

Capt Donnelly says he is just one part of a great team, and his highlights have been pushing the boundaries of the development of the port and the evolution of the Drogheda Port Company to take control of its destiny.

The man tasked with seeing that happens into the foreseeable future is Clogherhead native Capt Laurence Kirwan.

With an extensive background in fishing on both sides of his family, as well as years in the navy and on cruise ships, Capt Kirwan is very excited for the years to come.

“I was in the Merchant Navy, and have been at sea for 15 years, also becoming a Master Mariner, and the rest of my time at sea was in the Mediterranean and Caribbean with the cruise ships, as well as the oil and gas rigs and research vessels,” explains Capt Kirwan.

“I plan to continue from all the work that has been done before me, trying to grow business when we can; there will be a master plan released before the end of this year, as well as Bremore and the PANCR.”

With a background in cruise liners, the new Harbour Master says their visit – like that of the Clipper Adventurer in 2011 – would be great, but perhaps not easy.

“We’re not in the business of turning away ships, and there are so many attractions in the area, but again, it may not be that easy due to tides,” he points out.

“The port access route is vital to the future of the port, and it is a community port – the profit is makes does not leave, it stays and is put into the development of the port, and I am looking forward to carrying out the good work started under Capt Donnelly.”