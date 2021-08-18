September date for plans to close infamous ‘gap’ 

A final solution to the ongoing issues with a gap at the rear of the Castle Manor estate on Drogheda’s northside could be on the way by the end of September.

The infamous opening, linking the likes of Moneymore and Laurence's Park to the Ballymakenny Road, has been the subject of much debate over the years.

While it is an invaluable ‘short cut’ connection for students attending schools on the Ballymakenny Road, it has proved a huge source of concern for local residents. The location has proved a ‘bolt hole’ for drug dealers and has provided cover for robberies of delivery workers in the estate. Guns have also been seen in the area in the past.

Residents want to see the gap closed to put a halt to the anti-social behaviour.

Appeals have been made to provide access for students on nearby council owned land.

Fergus O’Dowd TD stated that he has been engaging with the council on the matter and received correspondence on it last week.

‘This matter is on-going with a number of internal discussions facilitated to explore the most effective option and to identify the most sustainable option of all the community and users. I am hopeful that a preferred option will be identified in late Q3,’ a council official confirmed to him.

Deputy O’Dowd says he is to meet with the Drogheda Implementation Board shortly and ‘this will be one of the main agenda points I will raising.’

A cross Directorate team within the council have been considering options to address the challenges arising out of what has become to be described at the Castle Manor / Moneymore gap.

‘Central to the matter is the principles of community connectivity and inclusion. The issue of connectivity between existing and new development as well as private and social housing development is a challenge in a number of areas across the county. It is well recognised that a “desired route” is the one which offers the easiest transit from two areas and despite the best efforts experience has shown that users of such routes will inevitably find an alternative desired route if the alternative is considered to be unrealistic,’ the council remarked previously.

‘Staff have engaged with the local rugby club and the schools on the Ballymakenny Road among other to ascertain the level of use of the desired route and if an alternative route could be identified and regularised for all users. At this stage four routes have been identified and are be explored further as to the practicality of each as they all require further travel time for the user.

‘An infill housing proposal is also be considered which would close of the area completely – this however is not a short term solution to the current challenges. Work continues on the proposals and a preferred option will be presented to management team as soon as is practical.’